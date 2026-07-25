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A Trip to the Cinema Can Result in a Fine: What Not to Do During a Screening

20:19, 25 July 2026 168
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Smoking, petty hooliganism, illegal recording of a film, property damage, and violation of fire safety rules in a cinema can have legal consequences for visitors.
A Trip to the Cinema Can Result in a Fine: What Not to Do During a Screening
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Visiting a cinema involves not only following the rules established by the administration of the establishment but also complying with the current legislation of Ukraine. There is no specific article that establishes liability specifically for violating behavior rules in a cinema. However, depending on the nature of the actions committed, a person may be held administratively or criminally liable under the general provisions of the law.

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Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta explains which actions in a cinema can lead to fines and when a violator may face more severe punishment.

Petty hooliganism

During a cinema visit, public order violations, including obscene language in a public place, offensive harassment of citizens, or other similar actions, may be classified as petty hooliganism under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CUAO).

According to Article 173 CUAO, petty hooliganism entails:

  • a fine from 51 to 119 hryvnias;
  • or community service from 40 to 60 hours;
  • or corrective labor for a period of one to two months;
  • or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

At the same time, loud talking or using a phone alone does not automatically constitute petty hooliganism — the police must establish the presence of an offense.

Smoking

In Ukraine, smoking tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and devices for consuming tobacco without burning it in places where it is prohibited by law entails administrative liability. This ban also applies to cinema premises.

Under Article 175-1 of the CUAO, violators face:

  • a warning or a fine from 51 to 170 hryvnias;
  • for repeated violations within a year — a fine from 170 to 340 hryvnias.

Property damage

If a visitor intentionally damages a seat, screen, door, equipment, or other cinema property, they are obliged to compensate for the damage caused.

If the person’s actions contain elements of a criminal offense, liability may arise under Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Illegal recording of a film

Most cinemas prohibit photo and video recording during screenings. If recording is done for illegal copying or further distribution of the film, it may violate property copyright.

Depending on the circumstances, damages may be recovered in civil proceedings, and if a crime is committed — criminal liability under Article 176 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

False bomb threat

Reporting an alleged bomb threat at a cinema is a criminal offense.

Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 2 to 6 years, and in the presence of aggravating circumstances — from 4 to 8 years.

Violation of fire and industrial safety rules

Visitors are prohibited from blocking evacuation exits, using open flames, damaging fire extinguishers, or other fire protection means.

Under Article 175 of the CUAO, violation of established fire and industrial safety requirements entails a warning or a fine for citizens from 0.5 to 7 non-taxable minimum incomes.

According to the rules of visiting a particular cinema, the administration may refuse to provide further service or ask the visitor to leave the premises if they violate public order, damage property, or do not comply with the established rules of the establishment. If the person’s actions contain signs of administrative or criminal offenses, employees may contact the police.

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