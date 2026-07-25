Lost International Driver's License: How to Obtain a New Document

In case of loss, theft, or damage of the international driver's license, it can be restored without retaking exams.

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The international driver’s license is an additional document issued based on a valid national driver’s license and allows driving vehicles in countries that have joined the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic.

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that in case of loss, theft, or damage of such a document, it can be restored by issuing a new international driver’s license.

Conditions and Procedure for Issuing a New Document

Restoration of the international driver’s license is carried out according to the procedure for issuing a new document. The service is provided at any convenient service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regardless of the place of registration or residence.

To obtain a new international driver’s license, you must personally provide the following set of documents:

an application (filled out directly at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center);

passport of a citizen of Ukraine or another identity document confirming citizenship or special status;

passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad;

national driver’s license (original);

a matte photo sized 3.5x4.5 cm;

Important Details to Know:

Validity period: The new international driver’s license is issued for 3 years, but not longer than the validity period of the national driver’s license on which it is based.

No additional exams: Issuance of the new document is done without taking theoretical or practical exams.

Mandatory condition: The international driver’s license is valid only if the national driver’s license is present, so the original Ukrainian license is required for its issuance.

In case of theft of the document abroad or in Ukraine, it is additionally recommended to report it to the authorized bodies of the National Police.

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