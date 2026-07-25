  1. In Ukraine

Lost International Driver's License: How to Obtain a New Document

21:13, 25 July 2026 19
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In case of loss, theft, or damage of the international driver's license, it can be restored without retaking exams.
Lost International Driver's License: How to Obtain a New Document
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The international driver’s license is an additional document issued based on a valid national driver’s license and allows driving vehicles in countries that have joined the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that in case of loss, theft, or damage of such a document, it can be restored by issuing a new international driver’s license.

Conditions and Procedure for Issuing a New Document

Restoration of the international driver’s license is carried out according to the procedure for issuing a new document. The service is provided at any convenient service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regardless of the place of registration or residence.

To obtain a new international driver’s license, you must personally provide the following set of documents:

  • an application (filled out directly at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center);
  • passport of a citizen of Ukraine or another identity document confirming citizenship or special status;
  • passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad;
  • national driver’s license (original);
  • a matte photo sized 3.5x4.5 cm;

Important Details to Know:

  • Validity period: The new international driver’s license is issued for 3 years, but not longer than the validity period of the national driver’s license on which it is based.
  • No additional exams: Issuance of the new document is done without taking theoretical or practical exams.
  • Mandatory condition: The international driver’s license is valid only if the national driver’s license is present, so the original Ukrainian license is required for its issuance.

In case of theft of the document abroad or in Ukraine, it is additionally recommended to report it to the authorized bodies of the National Police.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 15k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 6k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 5k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 16k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 16k
The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 9k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Buying an Apartment in 2026, Documents and Mistakes: What Risks Await the Buyer

Martial law has created new risks that previously hardly existed: damage to housing due to hostilities, restrictions on certain territories, fraudulent schemes with documents, as well as disputes over ownership rights.

Ukraine will need almost 15 million workers in 10 years — which sectors expect the biggest shortages

Ukraine is seeking a balance between overcoming the labor shortage, protecting the domestic labor market, and controlling migration processes.

Hostages of Macroeconomics: The NBU Does Not Plan a Quick Increase in Limits for Ukrainians Abroad

In response to a request from the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the NBU stated that easing currency restrictions for Ukrainians abroad depends on the IMF and macroeconomic indicators, not on prices in the EU.

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

The right to a mandatory share in inheritance arises directly from the law, and its violation may be grounds for declaring the certificate of inheritance rights invalid.

Employers Have Turned Computers and Phones into Surveillance Tools: Where Is the Line Between Control and Employee Privacy

You are being monitored through a work time tracker: what the Supreme Court and the ECHR say about employee monitoring.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]