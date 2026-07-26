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Khyzhniak Defeated the Undefeated Frenchman, and Joshua Knocked Out Prenga

08:48, 26 July 2026 167
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Briton Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak secured victories during the boxing night in Jeddah.
Khyzhniak Defeated the Undefeated Frenchman, and Joshua Knocked Out Prenga
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Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak earned his second win in the professional ring. The "Poltava Tank" knocked out Lenny Patrach from France in the second round in Jeddah.

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In the second round, the Frenchman took a heavy blow from the Ukrainian and went down for a knockdown. The referee allowed Patrach to continue the fight, but just seconds later Lenny was on the canvas again after another attack from Khyzhniak, which ended in a knockout.

The main event of the evening was the heavyweight bout between former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua and Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga.

The start shocked everyone — Joshua was knocked down twice already in the first round. However, the Brit quickly recovered and turned the fight around: in the second round, he took control, pinned his opponent against the ropes, and with a series of punches sent him out with a knockout — Prenga was unable to get up.

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