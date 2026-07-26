Khyzhniak Defeated the Undefeated Frenchman, and Joshua Knocked Out Prenga

Briton Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak secured victories during the boxing night in Jeddah.

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Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak earned his second win in the professional ring. The "Poltava Tank" knocked out Lenny Patrach from France in the second round in Jeddah.

In the second round, the Frenchman took a heavy blow from the Ukrainian and went down for a knockdown. The referee allowed Patrach to continue the fight, but just seconds later Lenny was on the canvas again after another attack from Khyzhniak, which ended in a knockout.

The main event of the evening was the heavyweight bout between former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua and Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga.

The start shocked everyone — Joshua was knocked down twice already in the first round. However, the Brit quickly recovered and turned the fight around: in the second round, he took control, pinned his opponent against the ropes, and with a series of punches sent him out with a knockout — Prenga was unable to get up.

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