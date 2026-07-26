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Retirement in 2026: Who is Eligible for Early Pension Benefits

07:54, 26 July 2026 70
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Certain categories of women can apply for a pension earlier than the general retirement age.
Retirement in 2026: Who is Eligible for Early Pension Benefits
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Not all Ukrainian women have to wait until they reach 60 years of age to retire. The legislation provides for the possibility of early pension appointment by age for certain categories of women. This was reminded by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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According to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," women who have given birth to and raised five or more children up to the age of six, as well as mothers of children with disabilities from childhood, if they raised such children up to six years old, have the right to retire after reaching 50 years of age.

An obligatory condition for the appointment of an early pension is having at least 15 years of insurance experience.

The Pension Fund also clarified whether a foster mother can use this benefit. A woman who adopted a five-year-old child with a disability contacted the agency and inquired whether she is entitled to an early pension.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine stated that the decisive factor is documentary confirmation of the mother’s status, as well as the fact of establishing the child’s disability before the child reaches six years of age.

"Women who gave birth to five or more children and raised them until the age of six, mothers of persons with disabilities from childhood who raised them to the specified age, have the right to early retirement by age after reaching 50 years and having at least 15 years of insurance experience," emphasized the Pension Fund.

To apply for an early pension, it is necessary to submit documents confirming the birth or adoption of the child, documents establishing the child’s disability before six years of age, as well as confirmation of having at least 15 years of insurance experience.

If all requirements are met, the Pension Fund may grant an early pension by age.

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