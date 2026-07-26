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Replacement of Military ID: Where to Apply and What Documents to Prepare

13:19, 26 July 2026 118
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A military ID can be reissued only by the decision of the head of the respective Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center based on a personal report.
Replacement of Military ID: Where to Apply and What Documents to Prepare
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The issue of restoring or replacing a military ID is regulated by the "Regulations on the Military ID of Enlisted, Sergeant, and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers." Military ID holders are obliged to keep it securely and ensure timely and accurate updates. This was reminded by the Donetsk Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

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A military ID can be reissued under the following conditions:

- unfitness of the military ID for further use;

- destruction of the military ID during a natural disaster;

- loss or theft of the military ID;

- change of surname, first name, or patronymic of the serviceman (military liable person, reservist).

A military ID can be reissued only by the decision of the head of the respective Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center based on a personal report (application) of the serviceman (military liable person, reservist). The exception applies only to employees of the Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Who to contact for restoring or replacing a military ID?

An active serviceman must immediately notify their direct commander at the place of military service about the loss of the military ID by submitting a report explaining the reasons for the loss and requesting reissuance.

Military liable persons and reservists should immediately contact the head of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center at their place of registration. In the corresponding application, they also explain the circumstances of the document loss.

What documents are required for reissuing a military ID?

In case of a change of surname, first name, or patronymic, the military ID is replaced based on the newly obtained Ukrainian citizen passport.

In case of loss of the military ID, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, the commander of the military unit must initiate an official investigation. After its completion, the following package of documents is collected:

- an application/report indicating the circumstances of the military ID loss and a request for reissuance;

- passport;

- matte photo 3x4 cm without a corner;

- damaged document or its remnants (if available);

- extract from the order on the results of the official investigation (if the document is lost).

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