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Sybyha Responded to Tokayev's Call to Putin to Stop the War

13:01, 26 July 2026 162
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Andriy Sybyha: Moscow must feel greater pressure before agreeing to realistic peace proposals.
Sybyha Responded to Tokayev's Call to Putin to Stop the War
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The head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybyha, responded to the call of Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

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“We appreciate President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s calls to Putin that it is time to stop the war. A realistic, timely, and wise appeal,” said Sybyha.

He reminded that Ukraine proposed to stop the war along the current front line and move to diplomacy, but the Kremlin continues to reject this clear path to peace.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already rejected the Kazakh president’s proposal.

“The conclusion is this: Moscow must feel greater pressure before agreeing to realistic peace proposals,” noted the head of Ukraine’s MFA.

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