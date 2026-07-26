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There will be no 'untouchables,' — new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi announced an audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

13:55, 26 July 2026 90
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The inspection aims to establish the real state of combat readiness of the troops and identify possible violations that will have to be answered for.
There will be no 'untouchables,' — new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi announced an audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, announced the start of an audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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According to him, the inspection should provide an objective assessment of the situation in each military unit.

Drapatyi emphasized that the purpose of the audit is not to find those at fault, but to establish the real level of combat readiness, supply, staffing, personnel training, and management efficiency.

At the same time, he stated that if violations, official negligence, or abuses are found, all those involved will be held accountable.

“There will be no ‘untouchables.’ If violations, official negligence, or abuses are found — everyone will bear responsibility,” said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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