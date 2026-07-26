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Change of residence and TCC: does it affect a student's deferment from mobilization

15:07, 26 July 2026 127
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We explain whether the deferment from mobilization for students is retained after changing the place of military registration.
Change of residence and TCC: does it affect a student's deferment from mobilization
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Changing the place of residence or moving to another city often forces those liable for military service to change their territorial recruitment and social support center (TCC and SS). Because of this, students who have already obtained a deferment from mobilization often ask whether it will remain valid after transferring to another TCC. The change of the place of military registration itself is not a reason for canceling the deferment if it was granted in accordance with the law.

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Military registration: when you need to change the TCC

Territorial recruitment and social support centers maintain military registration of citizens aged 17 to 60, and under martial law conditions also perform tasks related to mobilization.

Every person liable for military service must be registered at a specific TCC and SS, usually at their place of residence.

If the registered or actual place of residence changes, it is necessary to register for military service at the TCC and SS at the new address. After that, you can officially register the new place of residence through the Administrative Services Center (CNAP).

Is the deferment retained after changing the TCC

Lawyers explained that for students who already have a valid deferment from mobilization, transferring to another territorial recruitment center does not lead to its cancellation.

This procedure is standard, and the right to deferment is determined by law and does not depend on which TCC and SS the person is registered with for military service.

Information about the granted deferment is contained in the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists "Obereg." Therefore, changing the place of military registration only means changing the territorial center that keeps the citizen’s record but does not affect the validity of the already issued deferment.

Thus, transferring to another TCC and SS due to relocation or other circumstances does not annul the deferment if it was granted on legal grounds. This also applies to students who obtained it through the "Reserve+" app.

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