In Kyiv, a driver who crossed a solid road marking line was punished

In the capital, a driver showing signs of intoxication violated traffic rules.

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In the Pechersky district, a driver of a Chevrolet car was punished for crossing a solid road marking line.

As reported by the Kyiv patrol police, law enforcement officers stopped the offender. While communicating with the driver, the patrol officers detected clear signs of drug intoxication. The man categorically refused to undergo an examination in the manner prescribed by law.

"In addition, the inspectors established that the citizen had repeatedly been held liable for drunk driving and was deprived of the right to drive by a court decision," the police stated.

Therefore, the police removed the offender from driving and drew up the appropriate administrative materials against him:

- a protocol under part 3 of article 130 (Driving a vehicle while intoxicated) of the Code of Administrative Offenses;

- a protocol under part 5 of article 126 (Repeated driving by a person deprived of such a right) of the Code of Administrative Offenses;

- issued a ruling under part 1 of article 122 (Traffic rules violation) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

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