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A scheme for leaving Volyn with fake disability documents was exposed — the court sentenced the organizer

13:58, 27 July 2026 151
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A resident of Volyn was looking for men willing to leave Ukraine and provided transportation through a car checkpoint.
A scheme for leaving Volyn with fake disability documents was exposed — the court sentenced the organizer
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The Lutsk City District Court found a Volyn resident guilty of organizing the illegal transfer of conscripted men across the state border using forged documents. The accused received a one-year probation and a two-year ban on working in passenger transportation.

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According to case materials No. 161/14084/26, the man searched for conscripted men willing to leave Ukraine, coordinated their actions, conducted briefings, and organized transportation through the "Ustyluh" car checkpoint. To implement the scheme, his accomplice produced forged pension disability certificates of group III.

The organizer involved his brother and another driver in transporting the men. According to the case materials, they did not know that the passengers used fake documents to leave the country.

The investigation documented two episodes of illegal transfer. In September 2023, two draft-age men crossed the border in an Opel car through the "Ustyluh" checkpoint, presenting forged certificates. In November of the same year, another conscripted man left the country in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus using a similar scheme.

During the trial, the accused reached an agreement with the prosecutor and pleaded guilty. Taking into account his remorse, the court released him from serving the sentence with a one-year probation and deprived him of the right to engage in passenger transportation activities for two years.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Kyiv, a man was found guilty of organizing illegal schemes for leaving the country for money, hiding behind the activities of a charitable organization. He was sentenced as the founder of the charity, accused of organizing the illegal transfer of a conscripted man across the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that in August 2023, the man met a Kyiv resident who was looking for a way to leave the country to visit his mother. The accused assured him that he could help with the departure through his charitable foundation. For this "service," he initially received $7,000, which was documented as a charitable contribution allegedly for the purchase of a Mavic 3T drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

When organizing the departure officially through the charity failed, the founder of the fund offered another option — illegal border crossing outside checkpoints in the Zakarpattia region. He valued this route at $12,000 and asked the client to pay an additional $5,000.

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