Wrocław Police on the Beating of Ukrainians: The Attack May Have Had a Motive of National Hostility, but It Was Preceded by an Argument

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

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As is known, in Polish Wrocław, a young couple from Ukraine was attacked. According to preliminary data, the reason for the aggression was the Ukrainian accent of the victims.

Aleksandra Freus from the Wrocław police confirmed the information that on July 26, in Wrocław on Okulickiego Street, three men beat a couple of Ukrainians. The incident occurred at 18:30, the victims were 20 and 21 years old.

According to the police officer, the attack may have had a motive of national hostility, but it was also preceded by an argument in a store.

"Everything indicates that this could also have been a motive for the attackers' actions, however, according to preliminary conclusions of the investigators, it also follows that there was a misunderstanding between the couple and the attackers in the store," said Freus in a comment to BBC News Ukraine.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

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