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Wrocław Police on the Beating of Ukrainians: The Attack May Have Had a Motive of National Hostility, but It Was Preceded by an Argument

14:32, 27 July 2026
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Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
Wrocław Police on the Beating of Ukrainians: The Attack May Have Had a Motive of National Hostility, but It Was Preceded by an Argument
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As is known, in Polish Wrocław, a young couple from Ukraine was attacked. According to preliminary data, the reason for the aggression was the Ukrainian accent of the victims.

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Aleksandra Freus from the Wrocław police confirmed the information that on July 26, in Wrocław on Okulickiego Street, three men beat a couple of Ukrainians. The incident occurred at 18:30, the victims were 20 and 21 years old.

According to the police officer, the attack may have had a motive of national hostility, but it was also preceded by an argument in a store.

"Everything indicates that this could also have been a motive for the attackers' actions, however, according to preliminary conclusions of the investigators, it also follows that there was a misunderstanding between the couple and the attackers in the store," said Freus in a comment to BBC News Ukraine.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

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