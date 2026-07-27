Suspension of the employment contract: how to notify the employer about a change of contact details

Employees whose employment contract is suspended are not relieved of the obligation to maintain contact with the employer.

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Employees and employers must maintain communication throughout the entire period of employment relations. This rule applies even in cases when the employment contract is suspended. Legislation also defines the timeframes within which the parties must notify each other about changes in contact information and the methods by which this can be done.

The State Labor Service reminds that each party to the employment contract is obliged to ensure the possibility of constant communication. In particular, the employee and the employer must promptly, but no later than within 10 calendar days, notify the other party about changes in their contact details.

This concerns changes in the address of residence or location, email address (if available), phone numbers, and other means of communication. This obligation remains regardless of whether the employee is currently performing their work duties, including during the suspension of the employment contract.

The State Labor Service explained that the employee must notify the employer about the change of contact information by sending the appropriate notification to the enterprise’s location address or to the official email address of the employer, as indicated in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations.

If the employee is unable to use postal services or electronic communication means, the law allows the use of telephone communication. In such a case, the employer can be notified by sending a text message to their official phone number.

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