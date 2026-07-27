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Court remanded Vasyl Honcharuk — organizer of the weapons exhibition in Kyiv region attacked by Russia with missiles

14:26, 27 July 2026 169
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In Kyiv, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail.
Court remanded Vasyl Honcharuk — organizer of the weapons exhibition in Kyiv region attacked by Russia with missiles
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The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the organizer of the exhibition Vasyl Honcharuk in the form of detention. For the next 60 days, he will be held in a detention center without the right to bail.

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Honcharuk is the organizer of the exhibition in a private complex in the Kyiv region, where on July 24 an event took place with the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry. During the event, Russia launched a missile strike on the location. As a result of the attack, 11 people died. The man has been notified of suspicion of official negligence, reports Suspilne.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of the main organizer of the weapons exhibition that was struck by Russia. According to him, the man has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence).

According to the investigation, one of the arms associations, without coordinating with the military command, regional and district military administrations, as well as other authorized bodies, organized a large-scale event involving military personnel, representatives of government agencies, international partners, and business. More than 300 participants were invited to the open location, while the nearest shelter of 34 sq. m was located approximately 100 meters away.

The investigation is also checking whether the sending of invitations and notification of the exact location of the event in advance could have influenced the possibility of preparing the Russian strike.

After the detention, law enforcement officers conducted searches in the association’s office and at the residences of persons who may be involved in organizing the event. In addition, the investigation is checking the actions and inactions of officials of law enforcement agencies, military command, government authorities, and local self-government regarding the proper assessment of security risks and response to them.

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