The Supreme Court explained the differences between the conditional UJICS code and the EDRPOU code regarding the civil capacity of the prosecution authority

The Supreme Court concluded that the conditional identification code of the prosecution authority in UJICS has exclusively a technical purpose and is not an identifier of a legal entity.

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The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal of a private enterprise that challenged the initiation of enforcement proceedings. One of the main arguments of the appellant was that the state executor indicated the EDRPOU code of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office in the documents instead of the conditional identification code of the Chornomorsk District Prosecutor’s Office, which is used in the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System (UJICS).

The enterprise referred to the Procedure for electronic information interaction between the State Judicial Administration and the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to which the Chornomorsk District Prosecutor’s Office has its own conditional UJICS code. According to the appellant, this code should have been used during the initiation of enforcement proceedings, and the use of the EDRPOU code of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office indicated the initiation of proceedings in the interests of an improper claimant.

The Supreme Court did not agree with these arguments.

According to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor’s Office," the prosecution system of Ukraine consists of the Office of the Prosecutor General, regional, and district prosecutor’s offices. Only the Office of the Prosecutor General and regional prosecutor’s offices have the status of a legal entity and, accordingly, the relevant EDRPOU code. District prosecutor’s offices operate as structural units without the status of a separate legal entity.

The mandatory registration of electronic offices of prosecution authorities in the "Electronic Office" subsystem of UJICS, as well as the submission of procedural and other documents related to court case consideration through it, is established in paragraph 1 of the Procedure for electronic information interaction between the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, approved by the order of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine dated 02.05.2024 No. 189/98.

An appendix to the mentioned Procedure establishes a list of conditional identification codes for district and specialized district prosecutor’s offices. Such a code has only a technical purpose to ensure document routing and automated data exchange in the "Electronic Court" subsystem of UJICS.

This code is not an identifier of a legal entity within the meaning of civil and commercial legislation, is not entered into the EDRPOU, and does not grant the structural unit of the prosecution office the status of a separate business entity.

More details on the text of the Supreme Court Commercial Cassation Chamber ruling dated January 21, 2026, in case No. 916/2756/25 can be found at this link.

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