  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained the differences between the conditional UJICS code and the EDRPOU code regarding the civil capacity of the prosecution authority

14:53, 27 July 2026 119
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Supreme Court concluded that the conditional identification code of the prosecution authority in UJICS has exclusively a technical purpose and is not an identifier of a legal entity.
The Supreme Court explained the differences between the conditional UJICS code and the EDRPOU code regarding the civil capacity of the prosecution authority
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal of a private enterprise that challenged the initiation of enforcement proceedings. One of the main arguments of the appellant was that the state executor indicated the EDRPOU code of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office in the documents instead of the conditional identification code of the Chornomorsk District Prosecutor’s Office, which is used in the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System (UJICS).

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The enterprise referred to the Procedure for electronic information interaction between the State Judicial Administration and the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to which the Chornomorsk District Prosecutor’s Office has its own conditional UJICS code. According to the appellant, this code should have been used during the initiation of enforcement proceedings, and the use of the EDRPOU code of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office indicated the initiation of proceedings in the interests of an improper claimant.

The Supreme Court did not agree with these arguments.

According to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor’s Office," the prosecution system of Ukraine consists of the Office of the Prosecutor General, regional, and district prosecutor’s offices. Only the Office of the Prosecutor General and regional prosecutor’s offices have the status of a legal entity and, accordingly, the relevant EDRPOU code. District prosecutor’s offices operate as structural units without the status of a separate legal entity.

The mandatory registration of electronic offices of prosecution authorities in the "Electronic Office" subsystem of UJICS, as well as the submission of procedural and other documents related to court case consideration through it, is established in paragraph 1 of the Procedure for electronic information interaction between the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, approved by the order of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine dated 02.05.2024 No. 189/98.

An appendix to the mentioned Procedure establishes a list of conditional identification codes for district and specialized district prosecutor’s offices. Such a code has only a technical purpose to ensure document routing and automated data exchange in the "Electronic Court" subsystem of UJICS.

This code is not an identifier of a legal entity within the meaning of civil and commercial legislation, is not entered into the EDRPOU, and does not grant the structural unit of the prosecution office the status of a separate business entity.

More details on the text of the Supreme Court Commercial Cassation Chamber ruling dated January 21, 2026, in case No. 916/2756/25 can be found at this link

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua  and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 9k
After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 18k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 8k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 6k
The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

19:19, 26 July 2026 5k
Unactivated body camera during mobilization may cost a serviceman of the TCC 17 thousand hryvnias — confirmed by the court

Unactivated body camera during mobilization may cost a serviceman of the TCC 17 thousand hryvnias — confirmed by the court

20:49, 26 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Credit Disputes: How Courts Verify SMS Signatures, Why They Deny Commission Recovery, and How Interest Rates Are Limited

Recovery of credit debt during martial law: analysis of court decisions on consumer rights protection.

Victor Liashko – Minister of Health of Ukraine: Complete Biography and Professional Path

After his reappointment in July 2026, Victor Liashko continued to lead the Ministry of Health, remaining one of the few government officials who retained their positions in the renewed Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Free Products for Military Hospitals: When a Tax Invoice Is Not Required

If charitable assistance is transferred to healthcare institutions specified by law for defense needs, a tax invoice is not issued.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Career Path to the Government

Ivan Vyhivskyi headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine after many years of work in the law enforcement system.

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]