In the USA, a judge denied a couple a divorce due to unfair conditions for the wife

An American court refused to approve a divorce agreement, finding it unfair to the wife.

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A judge in the USA denied a couple a divorce due to unfair terms of the agreement between the parties. This case became an example of why filing for divorce without a lawyer can lead to serious financial losses, writes Moneywise.

According to a lawyer, during one of the court hearings, the wife stated that she just wanted to complete the divorce procedure as quickly as possible. However, the judge refused to approve the agreement.

“The woman said, ‘I want this to be over already,’ but the judge refused,” the lawyer said.

The court concluded that the terms agreed upon by the parties were unfair to the wife.

“Most such agreements are unenforceable because they are not fair after more than 30 years of marriage, when one spouse has $30,000 and the other has $1.5 million,” she noted.

The lawyer explained that the desire to quickly finalize the divorce and save on legal fees can be costly, especially for couples who have lived together for decades and accumulated significant assets. According to her, filing for divorce independently, which avoids legal fees of over $18,000, often leads to an unfavorable division of property and other financial problems.

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