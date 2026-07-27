Disputes in Land and Family Legal Relations, as well as Compensation for Damage: Overview of the Practice of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court

An overview of the judicial practice of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court was published for April – June.

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The Supreme Court published a digest of the judicial practice of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, covering decisions entered into the Unified State Register of Court Decisions in April – June 2026.

The digest reflects important legal conclusions that will be significant for forming uniformity in judicial practice. Among these conclusions, grouped by various categories of cases, are the following:

- regarding the moment of entry into force of land lease agreements signed before January 1, 2013;

- concerning the proper method of protecting the rights of a landowner deprived of actual use of the land due to illegal state registration of the lease right in favor of another person;

— regarding the possibility of recognizing, in the procedure of dividing joint marital property, the ownership right of one spouse to a share in an unfinished construction object if the other spouse (the formal developer) evades putting it into operation;

- concerning the subject of compensation for damage caused to the victim by an official of a state authority while exercising their powers, under a civil claim within criminal proceedings;

— about mandatory grounds for imposing a milder punishment under Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

— regarding the grounds for the court to reduce the amount of claimed expenses for professional legal assistance when distributing court costs.

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