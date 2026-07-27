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Attack on a Ukrainian Couple in Wrocław: Consulate General Calls on Law Enforcement to Respond to the Incident

14:00, 27 July 2026 199
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Ukrainians who were affected by this incident or have information about it are urged to contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław.
Attack on a Ukrainian Couple in Wrocław: Consulate General Calls on Law Enforcement to Respond to the Incident
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As is known, a young couple from Ukraine was attacked in Wrocław, Poland. According to preliminary data, the cause of the aggression was the Ukrainian accent of the victims.

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The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław has called on Polish law enforcement agencies to respond to this incident.

“We are forced to state that recently in Poland there has been an increase in cases of violence and aggression, with Ukrainian citizens becoming victims. Each such case requires thorough investigation and proper legal assessment,” the statement reads.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław added that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, has already instructed the Consulate General to urgently take necessary response measures. The Consulate General has sent an official request to the competent authorities of the National Police of the Republic of Poland and is awaiting official information.

“If the stated circumstances are confirmed, we expect a comprehensive, objective, and prompt investigation, the establishment of motives for the act, and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Poland.

Any manifestations of violence, xenophobia, or hatred are unacceptable and should have no place in a democratic society.

We urge Ukrainian citizens who may have been affected by this incident or have information about it to contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław. This will allow providing necessary consular assistance and maintaining cooperation with competent authorities,” the statement says.

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