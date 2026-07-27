15-year-old schoolgirl died during a school expedition in the Maldives: parents sued the international school

Parents claim that the international school did not conduct a proper risk assessment, failed to ensure the safe organization of the expedition, and did not provide the family with necessary information after the tragedy.

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The parents of 15-year-old British schoolgirl Jenna Chan, who died during a school expedition in the Maldives in November 2024, filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Singapore against the international school St Joseph’s Institution International. The family claims that the educational institution did not ensure proper safety, did not conduct the necessary trip checks, and refused to take responsibility for the tragedy, reports The Independent.

Tragedy during the school expedition

Jenna Chan died on November 8, 2024, during a whale shark watching excursion in the Maldives. The trip was organized by the Singaporean school St Joseph’s Institution International Ltd and the UK-registered charity Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP).

According to the lawsuit, after the schoolgirl entered the water near the vessel MV Sapphire Black, the captain or a crew member started the engine. As a result, the boat’s propeller struck the girl.

The court documents state that after the severe impact, the boat continued moving towards people in the water. One of the teachers dived under the boat to free Jenna. She was pulled on board unconscious with severe injuries, including a deep wound on her back and a cut on her leg. Another student was also injured by the propeller.

Teachers tried to resuscitate the schoolgirl in front of her classmates. Since there was no oxygen equipment on board, it was provided from a nearby diver’s boat. Due to the absence of a helicopter, the girl was transported to a medical center on Diguira Island approximately 45 minutes after the incident.

According to the family, Jenna briefly regained consciousness and whispered, "Help me," but less than an hour later, doctors declared her dead.

The family demands transparency and accountability

The deceased’s parents — Dr. Jennifer Liau and Alan Chan — stated that for over 20 months they tried to get the school to cooperate to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

They described their daughter as "a true sunshine — a warm, smiling person who always thought of others." According to the parents, Jenna dreamed of becoming a geriatrician because she loved elderly people and wanted to care for them.

The family emphasizes that the main goal of the lawsuit is not only to establish responsibility but also to ensure transparency in risk assessment, emergency planning, and the organization of overseas school trips.

"We hope this process will lead to significant improvements in planning, control, and management of overseas school expeditions. If this case helps better protect future students, it will matter far beyond our family," the parents said.

According to Dr. Liau, the family did not seek a court process but was forced to go to court after all attempts to get answers from the school proved unsuccessful.

What the school is accused of

The lawsuit states that the educational institution did not conduct a proper expedition check, which was mandatory for ninth-grade students and a necessary condition for advancing to the next school year.

The family also believes the school did not verify the safety level of marine excursions in the Maldives. According to the plaintiffs, local police data shows that from January 2020 to October 2023, 112 tourists died as a result of marine incidents on the islands.

Separately, the parents draw attention to the administration’s actions after the tragedy. According to them, other parents learned about Jenna’s death before her family. Moreover, when the parents were organizing the return of their daughter’s body to the UK, the school sent an email to trip participants with the text "Another day when we got what we hoped for!" along with photos of students, including Jenna, although the administration already knew about her death.

The family also refers to a letter from the school’s lawyers stating that the institution did not have a "positive non-delegable duty of care to protect Jenna from the risk of harm."

School’s position

St Joseph’s Institution International denies all accusations.

The school stated that Jenna’s death was a tragedy, expressed condolences to her family, and emphasized that they continue to support the family.

At the same time, the administration confirmed that the lawsuit was filed in the High Court of Singapore and said it would defend its position in court.

The school insists that the responsibility for the incident lies with the boat captain, who put the vessel in reverse after the schoolgirl entered the water. For this reason, the educational institution believes he, not the school, should be held accountable for the consequences of the tragedy.

School representatives also deny allegations of withholding information. According to them, the administration contacted Maldivian authorities conducting the investigation but did not receive additional materials. The school also stated that it repeatedly offered to meet with the family and remains open to dialogue.

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