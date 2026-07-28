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A teacher has a side job in a private company: can they lose their deferment from mobilization

09:29, 28 July 2026
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In which cases a teacher retains deferment from mobilization even while having a second job.
A teacher has a side job in a private company: can they lose their deferment from mobilization
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Teachers who have the right to deferment from mobilization do not lose it simply because they additionally work part-time. Having another job by itself cannot be a reason for refusal of deferment. At the same time, Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) may check other conditions, including the status of the main workplace and the amount of teaching load.

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Deferment from mobilization for teachers: what conditions apply

The right to deferment from conscription during mobilization is granted to military liable citizens who fall under categories defined by law. One of these categories is pedagogical workers.

However, merely holding a teaching position does not automatically grant deferment. The requirements established by law must be met, particularly regarding the nature of work and teaching load.

According to part three of article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," the right to deferment is granted, among others, to employees of educational institutions provided that pedagogical work is their main job and the workload is at least 0.75 of a full-time position.

Part-time work does not cancel the right to deferment

Additional work of a teacher in another institution or company does not affect the right to deferment if the main requirements for obtaining it are met.

That is, if a teacher works at a school as their main job and has the required teaching load, having additional part-time employment is not grounds for canceling the deferment.

Lawyers explain that additional work does not change the status of the main workplace and does not deprive the employee of the right to use the deferment provided by law.

When problems with deferment may arise

The grounds for refusal or cancellation of deferment may not be the fact of additional employment itself, but non-compliance with the legal requirements.

In particular, attention is drawn to the following circumstances:

  • the teaching position is not the main workplace;
  • the teaching load is less than 0.75 of a full-time position;
  • lack of other necessary confirmations of the right to deferment.

Thus, working part-time as a teacher in a private company or another institution does not deprive one of the right to deferment from mobilization. The main thing is to comply with the requirements regarding the primary pedagogical work and the necessary workload.

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