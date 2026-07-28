A European country that is underestimated: where to find budget vacations without tourist crowds

Everyday life is also inexpensive: a traditional lunch here can be had for about 5 euros, and renting a car to travel around the country is also affordable.

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North Macedonia has become one of the most interesting destinations for budget travel in Europe. The country attracted tourists' attention after a viral video by a Spanish traveler who spoke about low prices, picturesque locations, and the Balkan atmosphere.

According to an expert in tourism from Spain, North Macedonia exceeded her expectations. She noted that a flight from Spain can cost about 60 euros round trip, and accommodation is available from 30 euros per night.

The traveler also pointed out the low expenses during the stay in the country. A traditional lunch in local establishments can be found for about 5 euros, and car rental for traveling the regions does not require significant costs.

One of the main tourist attractions of the country is Lake Ohrid, considered one of the oldest lakes in Europe. It is located on the border of North Macedonia and Albania, and the city of Ohrid is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Tourists are also attracted by mountain monasteries, ancient churches, canyons, traditional villages, and picturesque natural routes. The traveler paid special attention to the capital Skopje, where modern monuments, large bridges, and the old bazaar in Ottoman style combine.

Besides natural and cultural sights, North Macedonia is known for its winemaking traditions. Local wines can be tasted at affordable prices, making the country even more attractive to tourists.

According to the Spanish expert, another advantage of the country is the absence of large tourist crowds. Many locations retain their authenticity, and locals are known for their hospitality.

North Macedonia is gradually becoming an alternative to popular European destinations for those seeking inexpensive vacations with nature, history, and local color.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is worth not only choosing a route but also carefully familiarizing yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.