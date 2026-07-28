Female driver sentenced to 8 years in prison for a fatal accident on the Kyiv – Chop highway, in which a woman and a 13-year-old boy died

A 48-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son died in the accident, while the father of the family sustained injuries.

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The court found the 31-year-old female driver guilty of causing a fatal accident on the Kyiv – Chop highway. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison and banned from driving vehicles for three years.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the accident occurred on December 27, 2025, on the Kyiv – Chop highway. The convicted woman, driving a Nissan Pathfinder, grossly violated traffic rules, drove into the oncoming lane, and collided with a family car from Vinnytsia returning home after a vacation.

The family car was driven by a man, with his 48-year-old wife sitting beside him, and their 13-year-old son in the back seat. The vehicle was moving in its lane, and all family members were wearing seat belts.

As a result of the collision, the boy died at the scene. His mother died in the hospital without regaining consciousness. The father sustained moderate bodily injuries.

During the court debates, the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Myroslav Patskan, emphasized that the most important aspect of this case is the consequences of the tragedy.

"The most important thing in this case is the consequences. Two people died. One of them was a child. Another person survived but lost their family forever," he stated.

Additionally, the court partially satisfied the civil claims of the victims for moral damages.

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