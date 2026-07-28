In Kyiv: 17 'Parking Heroes' Punished Simultaneously [PHOTO]

17 vehicles were temporarily detained.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Zarichna Street in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, 17 "parking heroes" were penalised simultaneously, the Department of Territorial Control of Kyiv has reported.

Parking inspectors noted that vehicles were spontaneously parked on the overpass.

"17 vehicles were temporarily impounded," the department stated.

The department reiterated that, according to paragraph 15.9 (b) of the Traffic Rules, stopping on overpasses is forbidden. Such areas must remain clear because improperly parked cars pose a threat to road safety.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.