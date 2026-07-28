How to Obtain an Individual Tax Consultation: The State Tax Service Explained the Procedure

Taxpayers can receive an individual tax consultation free of charge, which helps correctly apply the provisions of tax legislation in a specific situation.

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Taxpayers have the right to receive an individual tax consultation free of charge, which helps correctly apply the provisions of tax legislation taking into account the specific situation. The State Tax Service reminded how to submit the relevant request and what the requirements for its preparation are.

It is noted that an individual tax consultation can be requested in paper form by mail, electronically through the Electronic Cabinet, or by sending a request to the email address.

The tax authority provides a written or electronic consultation within 25 calendar days from the date of receipt of the request. The service is free of charge.

At the same time, if the issue requires additional study, the review period may be extended by another 15 calendar days. The applicant will be notified of such an extension in advance.

To receive a response, the request must contain:

the surname, first name, and patronymic of an individual or the name of a legal entity;

tax address, phone number, and email address (if available);

registration number of the taxpayer’s account card or passport data (for individuals) or EDRPOU code (for legal entities);

a detailed description of the factual circumstances and the essence of the question;

the applicant’s signature (handwritten for paper requests or QES/EDS for electronic ones);

the date of submission of the request.

The State Tax Service emphasized that a properly prepared request allows obtaining an official individual tax consultation specifically regarding the taxpayer’s particular situation.

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