ATM Receipts: A Fraud Risk You Should Know About

Printed receipts after ATM transactions may contain transaction data, so it is recommended to keep or destroy them after use.

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The common habit of printing a receipt after withdrawing cash from an ATM can create a security risk for your bank account. Fraudsters can use paper receipts left near ATMs to collect information that assists them in fraudulent schemes.

Law enforcement recommends not leaving printed receipts near ATMs, as they may contain information about your bank card and completed transactions. To minimise risks, it is better to decline printing the receipt, take it with you, or destroy it after use.

If you need to check your account balance, the police advise doing this directly on the ATM screen or through the bank’s mobile app.

How to use an ATM safely

Law enforcement also reminds the public about other rules for safe ATM use:

Before starting a transaction, carefully inspect the keyboard, display, and card reader for any foreign devices or overlays.

When entering your PIN, cover the keyboard with your hand to prevent hidden cameras from recording the number combination.

Do not accept help from strangers near the ATM, as this may be part of a fraud scheme.

If the ATM retains your card, you need to contact the bank using the telephone number displayed directly on the ATM. It is not recommended to use numbers written by hand or placed separately on the device. Additionally, you should block the card as soon as possible through the bank’s mobile app.

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