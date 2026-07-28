Denys Ulyutin: Biography of the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine

Denys Valeriyovych Ulyutin is the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Denys Ulyutin is a Ukrainian civil servant with over 20 years of experience in public administration and finance. Before moving to the Ministry of Social Policy, he worked at the State Tax Administration of Ukraine, the Office of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Ministry of Finance. From 2020 to 2025, he served as the First Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine, and on July 17, 2025, he was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Biography of Denys Ulyutin

Denys Valeriyovych Ulyutin was born on April 18, 1982. The official biography published by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine does not contain information about his place of birth.

Education

Denys Ulyutin obtained education in the field of finance. In 2004, he earned a master’s degree in finance from the National Academy of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Start of Professional Activity

Denys Ulyutin began his professional career at the State Tax Administration of Ukraine, where he worked as a chief state tax inspector. Overall, he has over 20 years of experience in public administration and finance.

From March 2010 to April 2016, Ulyutin worked in the Office of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The next stage of his career was at the Ministry of Finance: from April 2016 to June 2018, he headed the patronage service of the Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

In 2019, Denys Ulyutin continued working in the public administration system. From April of that year, he held the position of Deputy State Secretary of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Documents from the Commission on the Higher Corps of Civil Service also confirm his participation in the competition for this position in 2019.

Work at the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

On April 4, 2020, Denys Ulyutin was appointed First Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine. He held this position until July 2025.

As First Deputy Minister of Finance, Denys Ulyutin coordinated interbudgetary relations, financing of the security and defense sector, activities of prosecution bodies and certain law enforcement agencies, and was responsible for implementing national cooperation programs between Ukraine and NATO.

At the Ministry of Finance, Ulyutin coordinated reforms in the public financial management system. These included medium-term budget planning, development of the system for verification of state social payments, and improvement of public investment management. He also participated in European integration work, including technical dialogue with the European Commission on public finance matters.

During this period, Ulyutin also engaged in international financial dialogue, including discussions on Ukraine’s cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, as well as work on improving the anti-money laundering system and fulfilling Ukraine’s European integration commitments.

Appointment as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine

On July 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the new Cabinet of Ministers presented by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Denys Ulyutin was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

As minister, one of his focus areas became transforming the social support system with an emphasis on the actual needs of individuals and families. In particular, the Ministry is implementing Basic Social Assistance, which aims to combine various types of state support and ensure a more targeted approach to its allocation.

Another focus area is support for families with children. In 2026, the "yeYasla" program is being implemented, and the Ministry is working on digitalization and unification of mechanisms for receiving various types of "child" benefits.

On July 16, 2026, the parliament approved a new government formed upon the submission of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi. Denys Ulyutin retained his position as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Support for Internally Displaced Persons

Under Denys Ulyutin’s leadership, the Ministry is developing housing support mechanisms for internally displaced persons and residents of frontline territories. In particular, state support was introduced under the "eOselya" program.

The Ministry is also working on a comprehensive approach to internal displacement, covering a person’s path from evacuation and temporary accommodation to community integration. Relevant approaches are being incorporated into state policy on internally displaced persons.

An additional focus of Denys Ulyutin’s work as minister is the policy of supporting voluntary return and reintegration of Ukrainians from abroad. In 2026, the Ministry of Social Policy, together with international partners, launched the digital platform "Dodomu" (Home), which combines information about state services, employment and education opportunities, social support, and conditions in Ukrainian communities, as well as helps form a personal return plan. Denys Ulyutin presented approaches to supporting the return and reintegration of Ukrainians and participated in the official presentation of the platform.

Reforming the Social System and International Projects

In 2026, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity began implementing the SPIRIT project — Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, Innovation and Transformation. The total project funding amounts to 880 million USD. It is aimed at modernizing the social protection system, supporting vulnerable population groups, and strengthening community capacities.

The project is implemented with the support of the World Bank and international partners. Of the total funding, 860 million USD is a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and another 20 million USD is grant co-financing.

Another area of the Ministry’s work is the development of a network of Resilience Centers, where citizens can receive free psychosocial support. As of 2026, such centers operated in 369 communities across Ukraine.

Ulyutin also participates in international dialogue on social policy and the situation of Ukrainians abroad. In particular, in 2026, he discussed with representatives of the European Union mechanisms for the transition of Ukrainians after the planned end of the temporary protection regime in the EU and represented Ukraine at international events dedicated to social rights and social protection.

Rank and Awards

Denys Ulyutin holds the 3rd rank of civil servant. In 2017, he received a letter of appreciation from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

As of July 2026, Denys Ulyutin holds the position of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. In this role, he works on reforming the social support system, policies regarding families and children, support for internally displaced persons, development of social services, and implementation of international projects in the social sphere.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.