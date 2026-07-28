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Salaries up to 150 thousand hryvnias: who employers are looking for the most in Ukraine

07:41, 28 July 2026
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Increasingly valued are not only young specialists but also candidates with many years of experience.
Salaries up to 150 thousand hryvnias: who employers are looking for the most in Ukraine
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The Ukrainian labor market continues to adapt to the conditions of war. Employers are looking for workers in sectors where mobilization and growing needs have created a shortage of personnel. The highest demand currently is for drivers, skilled construction workers, and medical specialists. 

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According to the State Employment Center, international transport drivers are especially needed. Due to a shortage of workers in some regions, the deficit of such specialists reaches 30–40%. Demand for them has persisted for several years due to logistics needs, fuel delivery, and humanitarian cargo.

Employers are also actively seeking specialists in the construction sector. Among the most in-demand are bricklayers, roofers, electric welders, turners, and design engineers. Workers with high qualifications and experience are especially valued.

A separate area with high demand is medicine. Ukraine needs middle and junior medical staff, rehabilitation specialists, psychologists, and psychotherapists. These specialists are necessary both to assist the civilian population and to work with the military.

Some specialists can earn more than 30 thousand hryvnias per month. The highest salaries are offered to international transport drivers — depending on experience and working conditions, they can reach 100–150 thousand hryvnias. In private medicine, particularly dentistry, the income of some specialists can reach 80–100 thousand hryvnias.

In the next 5–10 years, the greatest demand will likely remain for professions related to the country’s reconstruction. Among them are builders, engineers, as well as specialists in humanitarian demining and sappers.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", currently Ukraine faces a large-scale shortage of workers, however, attracting foreigners cannot automatically be considered a solution to the personnel shortage. The Ministry of Economy emphasizes the need to primarily more actively engage internal labor resources. At the same time, the state must create a unified system for foreign workers that will allow tracking the entire path of a person — from obtaining a work permit to the actual start of work and termination of employment relations.

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