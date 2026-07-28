Cost of Passport Photo Affixation Service at Ages 25 and 45

The Migration Service also explained whether it is necessary to make an appointment in the electronic queue for pasting a photo in the passport.

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The Migration Service has issued a reminder that the insertion of a photograph into a Ukrainian citizen’s passport, in booklet form, upon reaching the ages of 25 and 45, is carried out free of charge.

"To avail oneself of this service, there is no requirement to register in an electronic queue.

The application for this service must be submitted in person by the applicant no later than one month after reaching the age of 25 or 45, and it will be processed within five days from the date of application," the agency stated.

They further added that Ukrainian citizen passports of the 1994 model, which do not have a photograph inserted upon reaching the age of 25 or 45, and for which the deadline for photograph insertion fell within 30 days before 24 February 2022, or after 24 February 2022, are considered documents that certify identity and confirm Ukrainian citizenship. These passports are subject to exchange or the insertion of new photographs, corresponding to the reached age, within 30 calendar days from the day of termination or cancellation of martial law.

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