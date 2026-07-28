Does the compensation for the "baby package" affect assistance to single mothers: PFU response

The PFU reminded the conditions for granting assistance to single mothers.

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The Main Directorate of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Donetsk region clarified that the cash compensation for the "baby package" is not included in the average monthly total family income when granting all types of state social assistance.

The PFU reminded that the relevant provision is stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated February 4, 2025, No. 114.

The agency also explained that state social assistance to single mothers is determined as the difference between 100% of the subsistence minimum for a child of the respective age and the average monthly total family income per person.

Thus, receiving cash compensation for the "baby package" will not affect the amount of state assistance granted to single mothers for children.

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