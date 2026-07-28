  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / In Ukraine

A soldier died of cardiac arrest, but the family was denied payment due to 0.52 per mille of alcohol in the blood: what the court decided

08:45, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The court ruled that the detected 0.52 per mille of alcohol in the blood is not sufficient grounds to deny the family of the serviceman payment if the death was caused by heart disease.
A soldier died of cardiac arrest, but the family was denied payment due to 0.52 per mille of alcohol in the blood: what the court decided
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Lviv District Administrative Court concluded that the mere fact of detecting 0.52‰ ethyl alcohol in the blood of the deceased serviceman is not sufficient grounds to deny his family members a one-time financial assistance. To apply the exceptions provided by Article 16-4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Their Families," it is necessary to establish that the death resulted from actions committed by the serviceman while intoxicated.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The wife and mother of the deceased senior sergeant appealed the decision of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commission, which refused to grant them one-time financial assistance. The court recognized such refusal as unlawful, canceled the commission’s decision, and obliged the Ministry of Defense to reconsider the plaintiffs' applications taking into account the legal conclusions set out in the court’s decision.

Circumstances of the case

The senior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was serving and directly participating in defense measures in Donetsk region. In February 2024, he died at the temporary location of the unit. According to forensic medical examination, death was caused by acute circulatory failure due to acute ischemic heart disease. The military medical commission, official investigation, and unit command established that the death was related to military service.

During forensic toxicological examination, 0.52‰ ethyl alcohol was found in the serviceman’s blood, which, according to the expert’s conclusion, could indicate a mild degree of intoxication. However, the examination determined the immediate cause of death as acute circulatory failure caused by acute ischemic heart disease, and the official investigation found no unlawful actions by the serviceman related to his death.

Despite this, the Ministry of Defense commission refused the family one-time financial assistance. The commission reasoned that the serviceman’s intoxication during duty might indicate an administrative offense under Article 172-20 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, and Article 16-4 of the Law "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Their Families" excludes assistance if death results from an administrative offense or actions committed while intoxicated.

Court’s position

The court disagreed with this approach.

It noted that Article 16-4 of the Law provides for refusal of one-time financial assistance only when death results from a criminal or administrative offense or actions committed while intoxicated with alcohol, drugs, or toxins.

In the court’s opinion, the mere fact that the serviceman was intoxicated at the time of death is not grounds for refusal of one-time financial assistance to his family. To apply this provision, a causal link must be established between the serviceman’s actions while intoxicated and his death.

After examining case materials 380/17366/25, the court found that the serviceman’s death was caused by acute circulatory failure due to acute ischemic heart disease and was related to military service. The military medical commission confirmed this causal link, and the official investigation found no unlawful actions by the serviceman related to his death. At the same time, the case materials do not contain sufficient evidence that the serviceman’s intoxication or administrative offense caused his death. Therefore, there is no causal link between the presence of 0.52‰ ethyl alcohol in the blood and the serviceman’s death.

The court also referred to the legal conclusions of the Supreme Court, set out in rulings dated April 11, 2018 (case No. 802/1869/17-a), March 4, 2020 (case No. 813/2071/17), June 15, 2022 (case No. 826/4813/18), June 29, 2022 (case No. 640/6477/19), and September 9, 2025 (case No. 240/5502/24), according to which it is insufficient to establish only the fact of intoxication of the serviceman to refuse payment — it must be proven that death resulted from his actions committed while intoxicated.

What the court decided

The court partially satisfied the claim.

It recognized as unlawful and canceled the Ministry of Defense commission’s decision to refuse one-time financial assistance to the wife and mother of the deceased serviceman, and obliged the Ministry of Defense to reconsider the issue of granting and paying this assistance taking into account the court’s conclusions.

At the same time, the court did not oblige the Ministry of Defense to directly grant and pay the assistance. The court noted that the defendant had not yet determined the amount of payment or checked whether other family members might also be entitled to receive it. Therefore, the court considered the proper remedy to be a reconsideration of the issue by the authorized body with the adoption of a new decision taking into account the conclusions set out in the court ruling.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]