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Why Water Bills May Arrive Even If No One Lives in the Apartment: The Main Mistake of Consumers

10:19, 28 July 2026
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An empty apartment does not guarantee the cessation of water charges — everything depends on the actions of the owner.
Why Water Bills May Arrive Even If No One Lives in the Apartment: The Main Mistake of Consumers
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Prolonged absence from an apartment or house does not automatically mean the cessation of charges for water supply and sewage services. If this is not taken care of in advance, upon return you may receive bills even for the period when the property was not used. To avoid unnecessary expenses, it is necessary to perform a few simple actions before leaving or, if you are already abroad, submit documents confirming your absence.

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How to completely stop charges

The most effective way to avoid any charges during a long absence is to officially seal the shut-off valve (inlet).

To do this, before leaving, you need to contact the subscriber department of the company and submit an application for sealing the inlet valve.

After this procedure, the provision of services is officially suspended, and charges, including the subscription fee, are not applied.

What to do if you are already abroad

If you have already left but did not manage to seal the inlet, the course of action depends on whether there is a meter.

If a meter is installed in the dwelling, you must submit its readings monthly, even if they do not change. In this case, the same numbers should be submitted each month.

If there is no meter or it is impossible to submit readings, to avoid charges you must provide the subscriber department with documents confirming your stay abroad.

Such documents must be certified by the consulate or embassy of the country of stay and translated into Ukrainian with notarization.

This procedure is provided for by paragraph 45 of the Rules for the Provision of Services No. 690. According to it, the consumer has the right not to be charged if absent for more than 30 days, provided an application and documents confirming this circumstance are submitted.

Steps to take before leaving

Before a long absence, it is also recommended to:

  • turn off the inlet taps in the apartment or house to avoid leaks and possible flooding;
  • record the last meter readings and submit them to the company;
  • set up reminders for monthly submission of readings. This can be done remotely via a personal account or using Viber or Telegram bots, even while abroad.

The utility company "Poltavavodokanal" reminded consumers of this procedure, urging them to take care of the necessary documents before departure to avoid misunderstandings with charges after returning.

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