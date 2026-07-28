The High Council of Justice dismissed 105 judges in half a year: most resigned

The largest share in the first half of 2026 consisted of resignations.

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From January to June 2026, the High Council of Justice made decisions to dismiss 105 judges.

The largest share of these in the first half of 2026 were resignations.

Specifically, 89 judges were dismissed under general circumstances. Among them:

86 judges – due to submitting resignation applications;

3 judges – due to submitting applications for dismissal at their own request.

Another 16 judges were dismissed by the HCJ under special circumstances.

Thus, 14 judges were dismissed for committing a significant disciplinary offense.

And two judges were dismissed based on subparagraph 4 of paragraph 16-1 of section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine according to submissions with recommendations from the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

It is worth noting that in the Annual Report for 2025, in cooperation with judicial authorities, state institutions, the legal community, and scientific institutions, the HCJ indicated that the shortage of judges has escalated into a systemic crisis. Most judges work at the limit of their capabilities, which complicates ensuring timely and quality justice.

According to the HCJ, as of the end of 2025:

there were 758 courts in Ukraine, of which 582 administered justice;

the maximum authorized number of judges was 6600 positions;

4346 judges were actually working in courts that continue to administer justice;

2254 judge positions remained vacant.

The majority of vacancies were in local courts – 1400 positions, as well as in appellate courts – 725 positions.

It was separately noted that in 20 local general courts, justice is administered by only one judge with full powers.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine indicated that during 2025, the staffing situation in judicial institutions worsened in almost all regions of Ukraine. As noted, this is related to the further decrease in the number of judges, caused by the dismissal of a significant number of judges for various reasons during 2025, which is not adequately compensated by the commencement of work of newly appointed judges. Despite the war, the workload on courts is only increasing, and the number of appeals is growing in all jurisdictions.

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