  1. Judicial Practice

A soldier was AWOL for over two months — why the court exempted him from criminal liability

13:35, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Later, the man voluntarily decided to return from AWOL: he contacted the commander of another military unit, informed him that he wanted to continue service, and received written consent for this.
A soldier was AWOL for over two months — why the court exempted him from criminal liability
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kyiv District Court of Poltava exempted from criminal liability a serviceman — a drone operator who, after leave, did not return to the military unit for over two months. The court issued the corresponding ruling on July 22.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Circumstances of the case

According to the case materials No. 552/6361/26, after the leave ended on April 16, the soldier did not arrive at the place of service in Donetsk region and was absent without leave until June 27. Later, he voluntarily contacted the commander of another military unit, informed about his intention to continue service, and received written consent to return.

After that, the serviceman applied to the court with a petition to be exempted from criminal liability.

What the court decided

The court took into account that the man committed unauthorized absence from the military unit for the first time, voluntarily returned to service, and received the commander’s consent for reinstatement. As a result, the criminal proceedings were closed, although the article’s sanction provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years.

The ruling can be appealed within seven days. After it comes into legal force, the serviceman must arrive at the military unit within three days, and the commander must ensure his reinstatement in service.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper servicemen who have left the military unit without permission may return to service under certain conditions. However, this possibility does not apply in all cases. The legislation allows voluntary reinstatement only under specific conditions, and repeated unauthorized absence deprives the right to use this procedure — in such cases, the matter is resolved within criminal proceedings through the court.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]