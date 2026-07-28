‘Unified Veterans’ Windows’ Have Started Operating in CNAPs Across Ukraine: What Services Can Be Obtained in One Place

Veterans and families of fallen Defenders can apply for over 20 government services without visiting multiple institutions.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Across Ukraine, ‘Unified Veterans’ Windows’ have started operating in Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services (CNAPs). This new service is designed to simplify access for veterans, female veterans, and family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine to government services by gathering them in one place.

What services are available

Through the ‘Unified Veterans’ Window’, it is possible to obtain over 20 government services. In particular, applicants can:

apply for the status of combatant, war-related disability, family member of a fallen Defender of Ukraine, and other statuses provided by law;

receive, renew, or replace the relevant certificates;

submit an application for a one-time monetary assistance;

arrange compensation for housing rent costs for Defenders;

obtain information from the Unified State Register of War Veterans;

submit applications for other services provided by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Some applications can be submitted regardless of place of residence

Certain administrative services are available regardless of the applicant’s registered place of residence.

In particular, through any CNAP, applications can be submitted for establishing the status of a person with a war-related disability or the status of a family member of a fallen Defender of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.