  1. Publications
  2. / Legislation

26 million court decisions may be "at risk" due to one name: the Rada identified a problem in UJICS

14:00, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Court decisions from 2024 are under threat of cancellation: why the High Council of Justice has not approved the regulations for two years and how they want to change this through the new bill 15447.
26 million court decisions may be "at risk" due to one name: the Rada identified a problem in UJICS
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Modern judiciary in Ukraine is impossible without automation, yet digitalization itself has become a source of unprecedented legal risk. As noted in the Verkhovna Rada, by 2026 a rather controversial situation has developed, the roots of which go back to 2017 when the implementation of the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System began. In 2022, the Verkhovna Rada decided to replace the word "telecommunication" with "communication" in all procedural codes.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Thus, procedural codes operate with the concept of the "Unified Judicial Information and Communication System" (UJICS), while similar changes were not synchronously made to the Criminal Code, specifically Article 376-10, and laws on the judiciary. As a result, the High Council of Justice has not approved the Regulations on UJICS for over two years, citing the absence of relevant powers in the profile law.

Therefore, courts found themselves in a situation where they use a system whose name in the Criminal Code does not correspond to the system’s name, interference with which entails criminal liability.

To correct the situation, bill 15447 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to eliminate the inconsistency between procedural codes.

The explanatory note states that this situation allegedly calls into question the legality of all court compositions determined by automated distribution after January 1, 2024, and therefore this may be grounds for canceling court decisions made by an unlawful court composition.

The author also claims that this may concern a significant number of court decisions of the High Anti-Corruption Court and its Appeals Chamber. The document asserts that the Unified State Register of Court Decisions may contain over 26 million decisions that, according to the bill’s author, could potentially be challenged on these grounds.

The explanatory note also emphasizes the need to establish deadlines within which the High Council of Justice must approve the relevant regulations after the law comes into force.

Editorial note: at the same time, the conclusions presented in the explanatory note regarding the illegality of the court composition and claims about the possibility of canceling millions of court decisions represent the author’s position as stated in the explanatory note and are not an official conclusion of the Verkhovna Rada, the High Council of Justice, or judicial practice.

What is proposed to be changed?

The bill proposes to align the terminology of the Criminal Code by replacing the mention of the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System with the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System and/or provisions defining the functioning of its separate subsystems (modules).

Although the project proposes changes to part one of Article 376-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the author also stresses the need to promptly adopt amendments to the laws "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and "On the High Council of Justice," which will allow the HCJ to approve the relevant regulations on UJICS and, in his opinion, eliminate the existing legal uncertainty.

In addition, the explanatory note proposes improving the regulation of criminal liability for submitting false or untimely information to UJICS and its separate subsystems, as well as, prospectively, unifying electronic document flow in courts to reduce costs and speed up case consideration.

According to the bill’s author, eliminating the legislative collision will allow the HCJ to approve the necessary regulations on UJICS, more actively apply criminal liability for manipulations with judicial information systems, and create conditions for introducing a unified electronic document flow in justice bodies, which should reduce budget expenditures.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

17:30, 29 July 2026
The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

12:23, 29 July 2026
The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

17:47, 28 July 2026
Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

12:53, 29 July 2026
Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

07:23, 30 July 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

Closing a Business Does Not Always Mean Ending All Settlements with the Tax Service: Why the State Tax Service Continues to Accrue Taxes

Tax accruals after closing a sole proprietorship: what entrepreneurs need to know and when they can appeal the State Tax Service's decision.

The bank cannot simply recognize a client as high-risk and close their accounts: The Supreme Court on the obligations of financial institutions

A mere reference to an "unacceptably high risk" is not enough — the bank must prove the legality of such a decision with proper evidence.

Military personnel should be paid up to 100 thousand additional rewards during PTSD treatment: how to prove the connection with the defense of the Fatherland

Does a serviceman have the right to additional remuneration during PTSD treatment: the decisive factor is not the name of the medical diagnosis, but the established connection by the Military Medical Commission with the injury received during the defense of the Fatherland.

In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]