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Water tariffs will be checked under new rules: NKREKP approved the draft procedure

14:20, 28 July 2026
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NKREKP approved the draft Procedure for conducting control checks on the correctness of setting tariffs for water supply and wastewater disposal.
Water tariffs will be checked under new rules: NKREKP approved the draft procedure
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NKREKP announced that it approved the draft Procedure for conducting control checks on the correctness of setting tariffs for centralized water supply and centralized wastewater disposal services by local self-government bodies.

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The document was developed in accordance with the Law of Ukraine No. 4777-IX. It defines the procedure for NKREKP to conduct control checks on the correctness of setting tariffs for centralized water supply and wastewater disposal services by local self-government bodies, as well as the criteria by which the Commission will assess the compliance of tariff decisions with legislative requirements and approved methodologies.

The draft Procedure provides for scheduled and unscheduled inspections without visiting local self-government bodies. The analysis will be carried out based on documents, calculations, explanations, and other materials used during the tariff setting.

"During inspections, NKREKP will assess compliance with the procedure for adopting tariff decisions, the conformity of calculations with legislative requirements, the justification of costs included in the tariff, as well as the completeness of the documents on which the tariff was established.

NKREKP invites local self-government bodies, enterprises, professional associations, the expert community, public organizations, and all interested participants to join the open discussion of the draft Procedure and provide their comments and suggestions.

All received proposals will be processed by the Commission in accordance with the Procedure for conducting open discussions of NKREKP draft decisions and will be taken into account during the preparation of the final version of the document," the statement says.

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