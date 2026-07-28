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NKREKP will inspect gas distribution system operators: what is the reason

13:48, 28 July 2026
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During the inspections, NKREKP will determine whether the gas distribution system operators complied with the legislative requirements when determining natural gas consumption volumes and transmitting the relevant information to the GTS Operator's information platform.
NKREKP will inspect gas distribution system operators: what is the reason
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The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NKREKP) has decided to conduct unscheduled on-site inspections of 11 gas distribution system operators.

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“The basis for this was an appeal from LLC “Gas Supply Company “Naftogaz Ukraine” regarding possible violations of legislative requirements during the formation and transmission of data on natural gas consumption volumes by household consumers,” the statement says.

Separately, NKREKP received a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine concerning possible harm to the interests of the state caused by gas distribution system operators in conducting licensed activities related to the provision of natural gas distribution services, which creates prerequisites for violating the integrity and stable functioning of the state’s gas distribution networks.

During the inspections, NKREKP will establish whether the gas distribution system operators complied with legislative requirements when determining natural gas consumption volumes and transmitting the relevant information to the GTS Operator’s information platform. In particular, it will be checked whether the information entered into the platform corresponds to the actual meter readings and the requirements of the Gas Distribution System Code and the Gas Transmission System Code.

The regulator emphasizes that the data on natural gas consumption volumes transmitted by the gas distribution system operators to the GTS Operator’s information platform are used by suppliers to calculate the cost of consumed gas. Therefore, any discrepancies between actual meter readings and the transmitted information may affect the amounts indicated in household consumers’ bills.

According to the information presented in the appeal by the Naftogaz Ukraine Group, there are possible anomalies in the reflection of natural gas consumption volumes by certain household consumers. In particular, cases of sharp jumps in consumption volumes, significant deviations from average indicators, as well as multiple data adjustments have been recorded. These circumstances will be the subject of state control.

Unscheduled on-site inspections will be conducted regarding PJSC “Hadyachgaz,” JSC “Kyivgaz,” SE “Kremenets Gas Supply and Sales Management,” PJSC “Kremenchukgaz,” JSC “Lubnygaz,” JSC “Odesagaz,” JSC “Poltavagaz,” PJSC “Ternopilmiskgaz,” PJSC “Umangaz,” JSC “Khersongaz,” and PJSC “Shepetivkagaz.”

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