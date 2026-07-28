Ukraine is catastrophically short of 2 million workers: why there are already more vacancies than people, and who is saving the labor market

A labor shortage has affected 67% of employers, restrains the economy, and forces businesses to look for workers among pensioners, veterans, and women.

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Ukraine is facing an acute shortage of workers, which has already gone far beyond the problems of individual employers and has become one of the key factors restraining economic growth.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in 10 years Ukraine will need almost 15 million workers. Currently, according to estimates by the Labor and Employment Inspection, Ukrainian businesses lack about 2 million workers. At the same time, a significant number of vacancies remain unfilled, and demand for labor significantly exceeds supply.

The labor shortage has become a systemic problem

According to research data, more than half of employers feel a shortage of staff. In 2026, about 67% of employers report a labor shortage — one of the highest figures since the beginning of the full-scale war.

It is increasingly difficult for companies to find workers with the necessary qualifications, and automation and technological development still cannot fully replace human labor in many fields.

The consequences of this situation include:

more vacancies than candidates;

enterprises cannot fully scale their activities;

increased costs for searching and retaining staff;

employees take on additional workloads;

the economy loses growth momentum.

Why Ukraine lacks workers

Experts name a number of reasons that have led to the labor shortage.

Among them are:

war and mobilization;

emigration of part of the population abroad;

demographic aging;

reduction of the working-age population;

mismatch of candidates' skills with employers' needs;

unemployment, which does not always mean the presence of qualifications needed by businesses.

The war has significantly accelerated demographic processes and intensified the imbalance in the labor market. Part of Ukrainians are abroad, a significant number of citizens serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while enterprises continue to need new workers.

As a result, a situation has arisen where jobs exist, but employers cannot find candidates with the necessary professional skills.

Who businesses are increasingly hiring

Due to the labor shortage, employers are increasingly revising traditional hiring approaches, according to the Labor and Employment Inspection of the Dnipro City Council.

In 2025–2026, businesses are more actively employing:

older people;

persons with disabilities;

veterans and combatants;

women in professions previously considered predominantly male.

Women are increasingly working as trolleybus and tram drivers, forklift operators, truck drivers, and in other professions previously dominated by men.

This indicates a gradual change in the labor market, where employers increasingly focus on professional skills rather than established stereotypes.

People aged 60+ remain an important reserve

Experts name older workers as one of the largest reserves to overcome the labor shortage.

More than 10 million pensioners live in Ukraine, a significant part of whom have professional experience, necessary knowledge, and willingness to continue working.

At the same time, people aged 60+ often face age-related stereotypes. Employers may doubt their ability to quickly master new technologies or work at a modern pace.

To more actively involve this category of workers, it is proposed to:

develop professional training and retraining programs;

ensure lifelong learning opportunities;

introduce flexible work schedules;

adapt workplaces;

combat age discrimination;

create economic incentives for employers.

The Labor Inspection emphasizes that employing older people is not only a matter of social protection but also an important resource for the economy.

The public sector also feels the shortage of workers

The personnel crisis has affected not only businesses. Government bodies also face staff reductions.

Currently, about 154.9 thousand civil servants work in Ukraine, while before the full-scale invasion there were 171.5 thousand.

More than 4.6 thousand civil servants are currently at the front, and their functions are often performed by other employees.

This leads to:

increased workload;

professional burnout;

fatigue;

difficulties in performing new tasks.

Additional pressure is created by processes of European integration, adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European Union law, and the need to implement new state policies.

Why young people do not stay in civil service

According to the Labor Inspection, one of the main problems of the public sector remains attracting young specialists.

The starting salary of an employee without civil service experience can be only 9–10 thousand hryvnias, which significantly complicates competition with the private sector.

Because of this, many young specialists leave civil service within the first year of work.

To change the situation, a new payment model has been introduced, under which about 70% of a civil servant’s income should be the base salary, and up to 30% — bonuses.

There is also discussion about the possibility of establishing a 50% surcharge for performing the duties of a temporarily absent employee.

A separate direction remains bringing civil servants' salaries closer to those in the private sector, although the implementation of such changes depends on the financial capabilities of the state budget.

Demand for remote work exceeds supply

The war, relocation, security situation, and the need for a flexible schedule have contributed to the growing popularity of remote employment.

At the same time, only about 7% of vacancies today provide for a remote work format.

Experts note that the potential of remote and hybrid employment is far from exhausted.

This work format can be especially important for people with disabilities, parents of young children, internally displaced persons, and older workers.

What steps can help overcome the labor shortage

Labor Inspection specialists emphasize that there is no universal solution to this problem.

Main directions include:

professional training and retraining according to market needs;

development of lifelong education;

more active involvement of older people;

employment of veterans and persons with disabilities with proper workplace adaptation;

expanding opportunities for women in various professions;

development of remote and hybrid work;

increasing the attractiveness of civil service through competitive pay and clear career prospects;

economic incentives for employers who hire people from categories traditionally facing difficulties in finding jobs.

The labor shortage is becoming a long-term challenge

As noted by the Labor and Employment Inspection, Ukraine has already found itself in conditions where employers have to compete for workers.

Under such circumstances, it is not enough just to create new jobs. It is necessary to create conditions under which people will have the opportunity and motivation to work, acquire new professions, return to the labor market, continue working after 60 years, or work remotely.

The labor shortage increasingly takes on the characteristics of a long-term challenge related to demographic changes, population migration, economic transformation, and changes in the labor market. The pace of economic recovery and further development of the state will depend on how effectively Ukraine can utilize the available labor potential.

Recall that the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" analyzed who employers in Ukraine are looking for the most and where salaries reach 150 thousand hryvnias.

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