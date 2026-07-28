15 candidates compete for two seats in the High Council of Justice under the quota of the All-Ukrainian Prosecutors' Conference: list

The acceptance of documents from candidates for election as members of the High Council of Justice from the All-Ukrainian Prosecutors' Conference has been completed.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Secretariat of the High Council of Justice has completed the acceptance of documents from candidates participating in the competition for election as members of the High Council of Justice from the All-Ukrainian Prosecutors' Conference.

In total, 15 people submitted documents to participate in the selection.

The next All-Ukrainian Prosecutors' Conference is scheduled for August 27-28. One of the agenda items of the conference will be the election of two members of the High Council of Justice.

Candidates for the High Council of Justice to be elected by the next All-Ukrainian Prosecutors' Conference

SAMOLUDCHENKO Serhii Mykolaiovych KOVBASIUK Vitalii Vasylovych DULSKA Nataliia Vasylivna SKRYPKA Maksym Viktorovych YEREMENKO Maksym Volodymyrovych HULTAI Pavlo Mykhailovych MALETSKYI Anatolii Serhiiovych SHURKHNO Iryna Serhiivna SUPRUN Oleksandr Oleksandrovych ORSHAVSKA Viktoriia Ruslanivna TAHTAROV Mykola Pavlovych VASYLIVA Nataliia Yevhenivna HORBAN Iryna Oleksandrivna SENYK Valentyna Hryhorivna

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.