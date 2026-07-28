Elon Musk dragged to court over Grok: MP demands ban on creation of intimate deepfakes

The plaintiff asks the court to oblige xAI to implement technical restrictions that will prevent the generation of sexualized images without a person's consent.

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British MP Jess Asato, representing the ruling Labour Party, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s company xAI over fake sexualized images created by the Grok AI platform. This was reported by Reuters.

Last month, the parliamentarian stated that users created a number of fabricated materials featuring her image using Grok. Among them, according to her, was a video in which she was allegedly "treated with chloroform and prepared for sexual assault." According to Asato, this happened after she publicly criticized Elon Musk and Grok.

What decisions the MP demands

The lawsuit was filed in the High Court of London on grounds of misuse of private information and violation of data protection laws.

The MP claims that the way Grok was developed and trained allowed the chatbot to create sexualized content.

According to court documents, Jess Asato asks the court to oblige xAI to implement "effective and permanent technical measures" that will prevent Grok from generating manipulated sexualized images involving her without her consent.

Her lawyers note that the case could have significance for the entire artificial intelligence industry, as, according to them, data protection and privacy laws have not previously been applied in this way to AI system developers.

xAI has not yet responded to the lawsuit

The company xAI, owned by Elon Musk, has not provided an immediate comment regarding the lawsuit.

Also, Grok, which operates on the social network platform X, has not submitted a response to the court.

The article notes that Grok has already become the subject of regulatory investigations in several countries following criticism over the possibility of creating sexualized images of people without their consent.

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