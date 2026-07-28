Pension for Money: Is It Worth Buying Work Experience and How Much Does It Cost in 2026

A few months or years of insurance experience are missing for a pension, but the law allows legally purchasing insurance experience: who has this right, how much it costs, and which method to choose.

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The right to a pension in Ukraine’s solidarity system is not automatic — it is strictly determined by the length of acquired insurance experience. According to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," insurance experience is not just a period of work but a term for which insurance contributions have been paid monthly. Only those months for which the single social contribution (SSC) was paid at least the minimum insurance contribution are counted towards the insurance experience. The minimum insurance contribution, in turn, is the amount of SSC calculated as 22% of the minimum wage and must be paid monthly.

Since 2018, Ukraine has been gradually increasing the insurance experience requirements for retirement at age 60. If in 2018, 25 years of insurance experience was sufficient to be granted a pension, this requirement increases by one year annually. In 2026, at least 33 years of insurance experience is required to retire at 60, in 2027 — 34 years, and starting from 2028 — 35 years.

For citizens lacking the necessary months or years of experience, the legislation provides a mechanism for voluntary participation in the compulsory state pension insurance system, often colloquially called "buying additional experience."

In fact, this is not about buying a pension but about concluding an agreement with the state and paying the single social contribution for a specified period. This procedure has clear legislative requirements, different types of agreements, its own method of calculating contributions, and requires interaction with two state bodies — the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the State Tax Service.

Why the need to "buy" experience arises

The need for voluntary payment of insurance contributions arose due to the pension reform, which since 2018 gradually raises the insurance experience requirements for retirement at 60. The required minimum experience increases by one year annually.

For those who do not meet the experience requirements, the law provides for a later retirement. Thus, in 2026, persons with insurance experience from 23 to 33 years will be able to retire only after reaching 63 years, and with from 15 to 23 years of experience — only at 65 years.

That is why the mechanism of voluntary participation in the compulsory state pension insurance system becomes a way for many not to wait an additional three or five years for pension assignment. By paying contributions for the missing insurance period, a person can meet the legal requirements and gain the right to a pension immediately upon reaching 60 years of age.

Two formats of voluntary participation

The law provides two different mechanisms for buying additional experience, administered by different bodies.

Simplified mechanism through the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This option is aimed at the future or current support of experience.

The feature of this mechanism is that the person independently determines the amount and frequency of contribution payments. At the same time, the law sets an important limitation: the funds paid are credited only for the month in which they actually arrived in the account. Therefore, it is impossible to buy insurance experience for previous years through the Pension Fund.

This option is primarily suitable for citizens who are temporarily not officially employed, work abroad, are self-employed, or wish to voluntarily pay additional contributions to secure the necessary insurance experience and increase the size of their future pension.

Through the State Tax Service, you can buy experience for past years. This voluntary participation mechanism allows compensating for missing insurance experience for past periods if a person was not officially employed or did not pay SSC for some time.

To do this, it is necessary to conclude an agreement on voluntary participation in the compulsory state social insurance system with the tax authority. After that, the person can make a one-time payment of the single social contribution for previous periods, starting from January 1, 2004, when the insurance experience was missing.

This mechanism is primarily relevant for citizens who lack a few months or years of insurance experience to be granted a pension at 60 and do not want to wait until 63 or 65. Unlike voluntary contributions through the Pension Fund portal, this method allows closing existing gaps in insurance experience rather than accumulating it only for the future.

The cost of insurance experience: how much an additional year to the pension will cost

The cost of experience is directly linked to the minimum insurance contribution, which is 22% of the minimum wage for the respective month.

If a person pays contributions for the current period through the Pension Fund of Ukraine, it is enough to transfer at least the minimum insurance contribution monthly. The minimum insurance contribution is calculated as 22% of the minimum wage established for the respective month. Only if this amount or more is paid will a full calendar month be credited to the insurance experience.

The situation is different when you need to buy experience for past years; the law provides a much more expensive calculation formula. For each month of the past period, it is necessary to pay double the amount of the minimum single social contribution effective on the date of the agreement.

In 2026, this is 3,804.68 UAH per month. For example, if a person lacks two years of insurance experience, i.e., 24 months, the one-time payment will be 91,312.32 UAH, and for three years — 136,968.48 UAH.

Therefore, before concluding an agreement, it is advisable to calculate the economic feasibility of such a step; sometimes it is cheaper to buy a few months of experience than to wait three or five more years for retirement.

Who cannot buy insurance experience

Not everyone can simply come and buy experience. There are some legislative barriers to consider before concluding an agreement.

Voluntary participation is possible only after reaching 16 years of age. From this age, a person can conclude an agreement on voluntary payment of the single contribution.

Also, pensioners cannot use this mechanism. If a pension has already been assigned, the law does not allow concluding an agreement on voluntary participation to buy additional insurance experience.

It is also impossible to buy periods when a person was already insured. That is, if a person officially worked but the employer did not pay the single contribution, such periods are not compensated by voluntary payment. In such cases, it is necessary to demand crediting of experience through the employer or defend one’s rights in court.

Only periods starting from January 1, 2004, can be bought. This date marks the introduction in Ukraine of the insurance experience system and personalized accounting of single contribution payments.

If a person changes their mind or the agreement is terminated due to violation of its terms, including untimely payment of contributions, already transferred funds are non-refundable.

The problem of incomplete months

A separate category is persons who worked part-time or were dismissed mid-month. If the contribution for such a month was less than the minimum, experience is counted in days, not months.

Such persons can make an additional payment to reach the minimum contribution for incomplete months worked in the past. This is much more advantageous than buying a month as a completely missing period under a one-time voluntary participation agreement, as the person pays only the difference between the actually paid and the minimum insurance contribution, not double the minimum contribution.

Before signing the agreement, it is worth obtaining a certificate form OK-5 through the Pension Fund portal. It will show the real picture of the experience and allow accurately determining how many months are missing. Insurance experience is used exclusively for pension payments and other types of social protection.

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