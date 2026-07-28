Children are being mass recruited through social networks – Parliament prepares new rules for TikTok, Telegram, and Instagram

Children are increasingly being targeted for illegal activities through social networks and popular online games.

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More than 300 cases of child recruitment through the internet have already been recorded in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada emphasizes the need to quickly develop comprehensive legislative solutions aimed at strengthening the protection of minors in the digital environment and preventing their involvement in illegal activities.

Over 300 cases of child recruitment

The parliament reported that the number of attempts to involve minors in illegal activities via the internet is rapidly increasing in Ukraine.

According to available data, 325 cases of such recruitment have been recorded. Children are being drawn into illegal activities through TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, as well as popular online games, including Roblox. The youngest child among the recorded cases is 11 years old.

The Verkhovna Rada stresses that this statistic indicates a serious level of threat and requires legislative response.

The problem is not limited to recruitment only

The parliament notes that risks to children in the digital space are not limited to recruitment attempts alone.

Prolonged exposure to an uncontrolled online environment can lead to internet addiction, deterioration of physical health, depressive states, psychological exhaustion, as well as distancing children from real life and education.

European experience

Experts from the Verkhovna Rada Research Service analyzed the legislation of European countries regarding child safety on the internet.

Based on the analysis, it was concluded that Ukraine needs a comprehensive approach to solving this problem.

It is noted that most European countries already have or are developing restrictions on social network use for children under 15–16 years old. At the same time, Ukraine is also preparing relevant measures.

Proposed approach

The Verkhovna Rada believes that effective protection of children in the digital environment is possible only with the distribution of responsibility among all participants.

In particular, parents should fulfill an educational role, the state should provide legal protection, and social networks and online platforms should be responsible for technological security mechanisms.

The parliament also expressed hope that the upcoming legislative initiative on digital child protection will receive support from representatives of all factions and deputy groups, especially under martial law conditions.

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