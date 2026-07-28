Without this, the car will not be registered: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded what is needed after purchasing a vehicle abroad

To register a car, you need to undergo an expert inspection, provide a certificate of conformity, and obtain Ukrainian license plates.

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After purchasing a used car abroad, it is necessary to go through the procedure of the first state registration in Ukraine. For this, the owner needs to prepare a package of documents, undergo an expert examination, and contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded about the registration procedure.

What documents need to be prepared

For the first state registration of a vehicle, it is necessary to have:

an identity document;

taxpayer registration number (if available);

documents for the vehicle;

certificate of conformity.

Expert examination of the vehicle

The next step is to conduct an expert examination.

Specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Expert Service check the identification numbers of the vehicle and its documents to confirm their authenticity and detect possible signs of forgery or alterations.

State registration

After the inspection is completed, the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center carries out the state registration of the vehicle.

As a result, the owner receives a vehicle registration certificate and license plates.

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