In Odesa, a TTC employee together with a lawyer 'sold' deferrals from mobilization for 11 thousand dollars

The official acted together with a lawyer who referred clients to her allegedly for consultations on obtaining a disability group.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed an employee of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers in Odesa, suspected of organizing a scheme for illegal registration of disability and deferral from mobilization for money.

According to the investigation, the official acted in collusion with a lawyer who referred conscripts to her allegedly for consultations on obtaining a disability group. After checking the documents, the woman demanded 11 thousand US dollars, promising to influence the decision of the head of the expert team assessing the person’s daily functioning to establish disability. Subsequently, she was also supposed to negotiate with the leadership of the district TTC and social support center to arrange a deferral from conscription.

On July 20, 2026, SBI officers detained the suspect while receiving the agreed amount. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the leadership of the Odesa regional TTC and social support center.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receiving unlawful benefit for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion.

The court chose a preventive measure for her in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of 1 million hryvnias. The article’s sanction provides for up to eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Pervomaisk City District Court of Mykolaiv region found guilty a software engineer from Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, who used forged documents about his wife’s disability to obtain a deferral from mobilization. The man was fined 34 thousand hryvnias and obliged to transfer 50 thousand hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.