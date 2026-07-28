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Will a parking lot be built on Peizazhna Alley? – Kyiv City State Administration responded to the petition

19:20, 28 July 2026
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Kyiv City State Administration supported the petition to preserve Peizazhna Alley but explained the situation regarding the construction of a parking lot.
Will a parking lot be built on Peizazhna Alley? – Kyiv City State Administration responded to the petition
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The Kyiv City State Administration supported an electronic petition calling for no parking lot to be built on Peizazhna Alley in order to preserve cultural heritage sites. At the same time, KCSA stated that urban planning conditions and project documentation for construction at the specified address have not been issued or approved.

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Petition against the construction of the parking lot

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newpaper", in June a petition No. 14332 was registered on the Kyiv City State Administration website calling to abandon the construction of a parking lot on Peizazhna Alley and to consider alternative options for improving the green zone.

The authors of the appeal noted that the Kyiv City Council made a decision to change the land use designation of a 4-hectare plot on the lower terrace of Peizazhna Alley for construction. In their opinion, this contradicts environmental protection and heritage preservation restrictions.

The petition emphasized that the territory includes the archaeological monument "Old Kyiv Hill," part of the plot is within the UNESCO buffer protection zone, and the area is part of the green zone "Peizazhna Alley," the size of which, according to the authors, should not be reduced due to development.

Alternatives proposed by the authors

The petition initiators suggested placing the parking lot on other plots, including the site of the unfinished building of the Ivan Karpenko-Karyi University or during the reconstruction of Lviv Square with the arrangement of underground parking spaces.

They also pointed out that increasing the number of parking spaces in the city center may encourage further car use rather than reduce traffic load.

Among the petition’s demands was the return of the land plot at Kiyanivskyi Lane, 12–14, to the designation "for the operation and maintenance of green plantations," as well as preventing decisions on the development of this territory.

KMDA’s response

After the petition gained the required number of votes, the Kyiv City State Administration provided an official response.

KMDA reported that the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture did not issue urban planning conditions and restrictions for designing an object at Kiyanivskyi Lane, 12–14. Also, no project documentation for construction was submitted to the department.

Furthermore, according to the City Land Cadastre, the land plot at this address is not registered or accounted for.

Decision made by Kyiv City Council

The response also noted that by the decision of the Kyiv City Council dated June 18, 2026, a 4.0680-hectare land plot at Kiyanivskyi Lane, 13–21, was transferred for permanent use to the municipal association "Kyivzelenbud" for park maintenance and operation.

Currently, the enterprise is undertaking organizational and legal measures to change the category of this land plot from residential and public development land to recreational land. After the relevant changes are made to the State Land Cadastre, permanent use rights will be formalized.

Also, "Kyivzelenbud" is formalizing permanent use rights for an adjacent land plot designated for public green plantations.

At the same time, KCSA noted that no actions are being taken to formalize permanent use rights for the land plot at Kiyanivskyi Lane, 12–14.

Information about the parking project

The city administration reported that the Kyiv General Plan Institute developed a detailed territorial plan for Kiyanivskyi Lane.

According to the developers, the territory proposed for a dual-purpose parking lot with protective properties as an anti-radiation shelter underwent significant terrain changes during the construction of Peizazhna Alley and engineering structures.

It is also noted that since Soviet times, unauthorized garages were located on this territory, which are now in poor condition, and the plot is cluttered.

KCSA believes the area is already developed, does not belong to park zones, does not require removal of valuable green plantations, and is located more than 50 meters from the nearest residential buildings.

Arguments in favor of construction

The response emphasizes that there is a critical shortage of parking spaces in the district, causing chaotic parking near administrative, medical, educational, and other institutions.

Additionally, this part of the city lacks large public parking lots and modern shelters that meet current standards, including anti-radiation protection.

The detailed territorial plan developers believe that placing a dual-purpose parking lot will simultaneously provide residents and visitors with shelter, create parking spaces, reinforce the slope, and improve the area.

Regarding cultural heritage protection

KCSA stressed that the project area partially covers four cultural heritage objects – three archaeological monuments and one landscape monument.

At the same time, it is noted that the land plot with cadastral number 8000000000:91:157:0004 is not part of the archaeological monument "Multilayer Settlement on Old Kyiv Hill."

The response also states that legislation does not impose a complete ban on new construction on archaeological monument territories. Earthworks may be conducted subject to prior archaeological research and obtaining necessary permits.

Meanwhile, the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection reported that project documentation for architectural transformations at Kiyanivskyi Lane, 12–14 was not approved, and permits for work were not issued.

Final response

Following the review of the electronic petition, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that he supports the appeal regarding the preservation of existing cultural heritage sites.

KCSA noted that within the powers defined by law, appropriate measures will be taken to preserve them.

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