  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

A Draft Customs Code Was Registered in the Verkhovna Rada: What It Includes

18:24, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The draft was developed to ensure its compliance with the provisions of EU legal acts in the customs sphere to meet the requirements for Ukraine as a candidate country for EU accession.
A Draft Customs Code Was Registered in the Verkhovna Rada: What It Includes
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers reapproved the draft of Ukraine’s new Customs Code. This document represents a pivotal legislative project for European integration within the customs sector, aiming to harmonise Ukrainian customs legislation with European Union standards. The State Customs Service clarified that the reapproval of the draft was necessitated by the formation of the new Government.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

On 28 July, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered the draft Customs Code of Ukraine (registration No. 15450) with the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft was developed to ensure its compliance with the provisions of EU legal acts in the customs sphere, thereby meeting the requirements for Ukraine as a candidate country for EU accession.

The provisions of the draft Code, designed to ensure compliance with EU legal acts in the customs sphere and meet the requirements for Ukraine as an EU accession candidate, are based, in particular, on the following: Regulation (EU) No. 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 9 October 2013 establishing the Union Customs Code; Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2015/2446 of 28 July 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to detailed rules concerning certain provisions of the Union Customs Code; Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2015/2447 of 24 November 2015 laying down detailed rules for implementing certain provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing the Union Customs Code; Regulation (EU) No. 2022/2399 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 November 2022 on the creation of a single window of the European Union for customs and amending Regulation (EU) No. 952/2013; Council Regulation (EU) No. 1186/2009 of 16 November 2009 establishing a system of reliefs from customs duty in the Community; and Regulation (EU) No. 608/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 June 2013 concerning customs enforcement of intellectual property rights and repealing Council Regulation (EC) No. 1383/2003. These are included in the list of EU legal acts under negotiation chapter 29, "Customs Union".

The draft Code is structured as follows:

  • Chapters I–IX correspond to the structure of the EU Customs Code (at the level of chapters and sections).

  • Chapters X–XI correspond respectively to the structure of Council Regulation (EU) No. 1186/2009 of 16 November 2009 establishing a system of reliefs from customs duty in the Community and Regulation (EU) No. 608/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 June 2013 concerning customs enforcement of intellectual property rights and repealing Council Regulation (EC) No. 1383/2003.

  • Chapters XII–XV cover national-level provisions, specifically the transportation of goods by individuals, customs statistics, customs violations, and customs authorities.

  • Chapters XVI–XVII contain transitional provisions necessary to ensure the functioning of certain processes until Ukraine acquires EU membership status and during the period of martial law, as well as final provisions.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

17:30, 29 July 2026
The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

12:23, 29 July 2026
The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

17:47, 28 July 2026
Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

12:53, 29 July 2026
Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

07:23, 30 July 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

Closing a Business Does Not Always Mean Ending All Settlements with the Tax Service: Why the State Tax Service Continues to Accrue Taxes

Tax accruals after closing a sole proprietorship: what entrepreneurs need to know and when they can appeal the State Tax Service's decision.

The bank cannot simply recognize a client as high-risk and close their accounts: The Supreme Court on the obligations of financial institutions

A mere reference to an "unacceptably high risk" is not enough — the bank must prove the legality of such a decision with proper evidence.

Military personnel should be paid up to 100 thousand additional rewards during PTSD treatment: how to prove the connection with the defense of the Fatherland

Does a serviceman have the right to additional remuneration during PTSD treatment: the decisive factor is not the name of the medical diagnosis, but the established connection by the Military Medical Commission with the injury received during the defense of the Fatherland.

In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]