Admission Campaign 2026: Which Universities and Specialties Ukrainians Are Massively Applying To

Applicants have already submitted over 805 thousand applications.

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As of the morning of July 28, applicants have submitted 805,822 applications for bachelor’s and medical master’s admissions. The Ministry of Education and Science published interim statistics of the admission campaign, showing preliminary trends regarding the choice of specialties, universities, and priority distribution.

Over 805 thousand applications submitted

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that as of 9:00 AM on July 28, applicants submitted 805,822 applications for bachelor’s and medical master’s programs.

The ministry emphasizes that these are interim data that allow seeing preliminary trends: which specialties and higher education institutions are most in demand, how applicants distribute their priorities, and whether interest in studying at institutions located in frontline regions remains.

At the same time, it is noted that the number of applications does not yet reflect the final choice of applicants, as one person can submit up to ten applications. A complete picture of the admission campaign will be available after the completion of document submission, issuance of recommendations, and confirmation of enrollment by applicants.

Which specialties are chosen by applicants with the highest scores

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, at least one application has already been submitted by 2,262 applicants who received maximum scores during the main session of the National Multi-subject Test (NMT) 2026.

The most applications were submitted for the following specialties:

Philology — 459 applications;

Computer Science — 384;

Economics — 349;

Software Engineering — 311;

International Relations — 308.

The ministry pointed out that this refers specifically to the number of applications submitted, not the number of applicants, since according to admission rules one person can submit up to ten applications, of which no more than five can be for participation in the competition for budget-funded places.

The Ministry also emphasized that scoring 200 points in a particular subject does not guarantee automatic admission. During the competitive selection, the competition score, weighted coefficients of subjects, applicant-defined priorities, and the number of budget places are taken into account.

Budget or contract: how priorities are distributed

Applications with the first priority for a competitive offer with the possibility of studying at the expense of the state budget were submitted by 107,324 applicants.

At the same time, 64,225 applicants set contract-based education as their first priority.

Another 18,317 people chose a combined strategy: budget as the first priority and contract as the second for the same educational program.

The Ministry notes that such figures may indicate different approaches by applicants: for some, the determining factor is a specific specialty or educational program regardless of the form of funding, while others try to increase their chances of admission to budget places.

At the same time, the ministry reminded that if an applicant receives a recommendation for a budget place but refuses it, the state grant for contract-based education will no longer be offered. Therefore, it is necessary to carefully determine priorities.

Which universities received the most applications

As of July 28, the highest number of applications were received by the following higher education institutions:

National University "Lviv Polytechnic" — 36,675;

Lviv National Ivan Franko University — 30,206;

National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" — 24,826;

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv — 22,271;

Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University — 17,887;

State University of Trade and Economics — 17,654;

Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University — 17,002;

National University "Odesa Law Academy" — 15,328;

Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University — 14,805;

Lutsk National Technical University — 12,776.

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