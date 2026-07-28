A 31-Year-Old Murder Case Uncovered in Poland: DNA Helped Detain a Suspect, but the Victim Is Still Unidentified

More than three decades after a body was found in a forest, the investigation has led to a probable killer.

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After more than three decades of investigation, Polish law enforcement announced a breakthrough in the case of a man whose body was found in a forest in 1994. Thanks to modern DNA analysis, a suspect was detained, but the identity of the deceased has still not been established.

The crime remained unsolved for over 30 years

In Poland, after more than 30 years of investigation, there was a breakthrough in the case of a man’s body found in a forest near the city of Sieradz. Officers from the "Secret Materials" department of the Main Police Headquarters of the Łódź Voivodeship detained a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The court imposed a preventive measure of three months' detention.

As reported by RMF24, the man’s body was discovered on January 14, 1994, in a forest in the Sieradz district of the Łódź Voivodeship. It was partially buried in the ground and covered with forest litter. From the very beginning, law enforcement was convinced that the man had been murdered.

Despite years of investigation, the identity of the deceased could not be established, and the perpetrators of the crime were not found for a long time.

Breakthrough thanks to DNA expertise

In 2023, the district prosecutor’s office in Sieradz took over the investigation. By order of the prosecutor, a DNA profile of the deceased was created, and an examination of his clothing, which had been preserved among the evidence, was conducted. Biological material for genetic research was taken from it.

It was the results of the DNA examination that made it possible to establish the genetic profile of the suspect.

On July 23, at the request of the district prosecutor’s office, officers from the "Secret Materials" department of the Main Police Headquarters of the Łódź Voivodeship detained a 50-year-old resident of the Brodnica district. At the time of the probable murder, he was 17 years old.

The suspect had already served sentences for violent crimes

Due to his minor age at the time of the crime, the suspect faces imprisonment from eight to fifteen years or a maximum term of 25 years.

According to the investigation, the man had previously been convicted of numerous violent crimes against life, health, and property and had already spent many years in prison.

Before his detention, he was hiding in the forest. According to the police, this was related to a particularly brazen burglary committed earlier this month, during which property worth 150,000 zlotys was stolen. Law enforcement established his whereabouts and arrested him.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown

By order of the prosecutor’s office, experts from the Institute of Forensic Research in Krakow reconstructed the appearance of the deceased based on the genetic information encoded in his DNA. The resulting image was published in the media in April of this year.

At the same time, the identity of the murdered man has still not been established.

During the investigation, law enforcement analyzed dozens of criminal and missing persons cases related to men who disappeared in the early 1990s. Based on the available evidence, the deceased may have lived in the Brodnica district in the last months of his life — from mid-November 1993.

The police ask for help in identifying the victim

The Polish police urge anyone who recognizes the man in the published reconstruction or has any information about the circumstances of his death to contact the district prosecutor’s office in Sieradz or the Main Police Headquarters of the Łódź Voivodeship.

This appeal is especially addressed to residents of Brodnica and surrounding settlements, where, according to the investigation, the deceased may have lived before his death.

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