  1. In the World

A 31-Year-Old Murder Case Uncovered in Poland: DNA Helped Detain a Suspect, but the Victim Is Still Unidentified

19:33, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
More than three decades after a body was found in a forest, the investigation has led to a probable killer.
A 31-Year-Old Murder Case Uncovered in Poland: DNA Helped Detain a Suspect, but the Victim Is Still Unidentified
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

After more than three decades of investigation, Polish law enforcement announced a breakthrough in the case of a man whose body was found in a forest in 1994. Thanks to modern DNA analysis, a suspect was detained, but the identity of the deceased has still not been established.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The crime remained unsolved for over 30 years

In Poland, after more than 30 years of investigation, there was a breakthrough in the case of a man’s body found in a forest near the city of Sieradz. Officers from the "Secret Materials" department of the Main Police Headquarters of the Łódź Voivodeship detained a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The court imposed a preventive measure of three months' detention.

As reported by RMF24, the man’s body was discovered on January 14, 1994, in a forest in the Sieradz district of the Łódź Voivodeship. It was partially buried in the ground and covered with forest litter. From the very beginning, law enforcement was convinced that the man had been murdered.

Despite years of investigation, the identity of the deceased could not be established, and the perpetrators of the crime were not found for a long time.

Breakthrough thanks to DNA expertise

In 2023, the district prosecutor’s office in Sieradz took over the investigation. By order of the prosecutor, a DNA profile of the deceased was created, and an examination of his clothing, which had been preserved among the evidence, was conducted. Biological material for genetic research was taken from it.

It was the results of the DNA examination that made it possible to establish the genetic profile of the suspect.

On July 23, at the request of the district prosecutor’s office, officers from the "Secret Materials" department of the Main Police Headquarters of the Łódź Voivodeship detained a 50-year-old resident of the Brodnica district. At the time of the probable murder, he was 17 years old.

The suspect had already served sentences for violent crimes

Due to his minor age at the time of the crime, the suspect faces imprisonment from eight to fifteen years or a maximum term of 25 years.

According to the investigation, the man had previously been convicted of numerous violent crimes against life, health, and property and had already spent many years in prison.

Before his detention, he was hiding in the forest. According to the police, this was related to a particularly brazen burglary committed earlier this month, during which property worth 150,000 zlotys was stolen. Law enforcement established his whereabouts and arrested him.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown

By order of the prosecutor’s office, experts from the Institute of Forensic Research in Krakow reconstructed the appearance of the deceased based on the genetic information encoded in his DNA. The resulting image was published in the media in April of this year.

At the same time, the identity of the murdered man has still not been established.

During the investigation, law enforcement analyzed dozens of criminal and missing persons cases related to men who disappeared in the early 1990s. Based on the available evidence, the deceased may have lived in the Brodnica district in the last months of his life — from mid-November 1993.

The police ask for help in identifying the victim

The Polish police urge anyone who recognizes the man in the published reconstruction or has any information about the circumstances of his death to contact the district prosecutor’s office in Sieradz or the Main Police Headquarters of the Łódź Voivodeship.

This appeal is especially addressed to residents of Brodnica and surrounding settlements, where, according to the investigation, the deceased may have lived before his death.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

17:30, 29 July 2026
The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

12:23, 29 July 2026
The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

17:47, 28 July 2026
Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

12:53, 29 July 2026
Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

07:23, 30 July 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

Closing a Business Does Not Always Mean Ending All Settlements with the Tax Service: Why the State Tax Service Continues to Accrue Taxes

Tax accruals after closing a sole proprietorship: what entrepreneurs need to know and when they can appeal the State Tax Service's decision.

The bank cannot simply recognize a client as high-risk and close their accounts: The Supreme Court on the obligations of financial institutions

A mere reference to an "unacceptably high risk" is not enough — the bank must prove the legality of such a decision with proper evidence.

Military personnel should be paid up to 100 thousand additional rewards during PTSD treatment: how to prove the connection with the defense of the Fatherland

Does a serviceman have the right to additional remuneration during PTSD treatment: the decisive factor is not the name of the medical diagnosis, but the established connection by the Military Medical Commission with the injury received during the defense of the Fatherland.

In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]