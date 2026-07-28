In Poland, a Manager Attacked Ukrainian Workers Shouting 'Putin Is Waiting for You': Police Opened a Case

In Poland, an investigation has been launched after insults and threats against Ukrainian workers at a construction site.

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In Poland, police have launched an investigation following an incident at a construction site near Skawina (Lesser Poland Voivodeship), where a man wearing a construction helmet and safety vest verbally abused workers from Ukraine. The video of the incident circulated on social media, as reported by RMF24.pl.

According to Polish police, the incident occurred last Friday at a production complex near Skawina, close to Krakow.

The video shows the manager using obscene language to insult Ukrainian workers. He then approaches the person filming and attempts to confiscate their mobile phone.

Specifically, the man shouted offensive remarks towards Ukrainians, including phrases such as: "To the front" and "Putin is waiting for you."

Ukrainians Report to Police

As reported by Katarzyna Cislo, spokesperson for the Lesser Poland Voivodeship police, two Ukrainian workers visited the Skawina police station the day after the incident and filed a complaint regarding the threats.

After reviewing the video, law enforcement officers also decided to investigate the case on grounds of discrimination based on nationality.

According to the police representative, the collected evidence will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office. The man’s identity has been established, but he has not yet been detained.

Company Statement

The Stadnicki Group, the man’s employer, issued an official statement.

"Our organisation has decided to take immediate and decisive action in this matter. This individual no longer represents our company in any way. At the same time, we express deep regret that such a serious incident occurred, resulting in harm to a representative of another company. We are extremely sorry about this situation. No emotions or professional disputes can justify physical aggression," the statement reads.

The company also emphasised that they "firmly and unequivocally condemn any forms of aggression and violence," and added that "the behaviour of this person was entirely private and an unauthorised action."

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