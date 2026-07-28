Parents can send children for free health improvement: how to get a voucher in 2026

Who can receive a free voucher for children.

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Every year, thousands of Ukrainian children who need special social attention and support can rest and improve their health free of charge at the expense of the state budget. In 2026, this opportunity is provided both at the International Children’s Center "Artek" and at other children’s health and recreation institutions that meet the established requirements and have contracts with the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities.

The Ministry of Social Policy reminded who can use the state program, how to get a voucher, and what documents are required.

Who can receive a free voucher

The right to health improvement at the expense of the state budget is granted to children who need special social attention and support. The list of such categories is defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Health Improvement and Recreation of Children" and Cabinet of Ministers resolutions.

Specifically, these are:

orphans and children deprived of parental care;

children of combatants;

children of fallen (deceased) Defenders of Ukraine;

children living in areas close to combat zones;

children with disabilities who can take care of themselves;

children from large families;

children from low-income families;

children in difficult life circumstances;

children registered as internally displaced persons;

children whose one parent has a disability of group I or II;

participants of children’s creative groups and sports teams;

and other categories of children defined by law.

Who has priority right to receive a voucher

The number of places for each health improvement session is limited, so vouchers are distributed based on priority.

Primarily, they are given to:

orphans and children deprived of parental care;

children of combatants;

children of fallen Defenders of Ukraine;

children living in areas close to combat zones;

children with disabilities capable of self-care.

If the needs of these categories are fully met, vouchers are provided to other children entitled to state health improvement.

In July 2026, the Government adopted a resolution allowing faster provision of children’s health improvement in case of emergencies of military, technological, or natural nature.

If such an emergency occurs in a region or community, the State Service of Ukraine for Children’s Affairs can prioritize sending additional vouchers to that region.

How to get a voucher to "Artek"

Vouchers to the International Children’s Center "Artek" are distributed according to the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated March 11, 2025, No. 276, and the referral of children is carried out according to the Ministry of Social Policy order dated May 13, 2024, No. 239-N.

Parents do not need to search for or buy a voucher themselves. Distribution is carried out by authorized bodies considering the legally defined categories of children and the order of priority.

To receive a voucher, parents or other legal representatives of the child must contact the social protection department at their place of residence with an application, a copy of the child’s birth certificate, and documents confirming the child’s entitlement to the preferential category.

How to independently choose a health institution

Besides "Artek," in 2026 there is another mechanism introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated February 25, 2026, No. 259.

It allows parents to independently choose one of the children’s health and recreation institutions participating in the state program and having a contract with the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities.

Children of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, personnel of the State Emergency Service, police officers, persons discharged or released from military service, veterans with special merits to the Motherland, as well as children of fallen Defenders of Ukraine, can also improve their health under this program.

The algorithm for obtaining a voucher is as follows

One of the parents contacts the structural unit responsible for organizing children’s health improvement and recreation at the declared/registered place of residence (stay) or actual place of residence for internally displaced persons and submits documents confirming the child’s right to benefits.

Within three working days, the structural unit checks the documents and issues a certificate confirming the child’s right to receive a voucher. It is valid for three months.

After that, parents or legal representatives independently choose a health and recreation institution from the list of state program participants.

Then they need to contact the institution, provide copies of the required documents, and receive confirmation that the child can be accepted for the chosen session.

After agreement with the institution, a service provision contract is concluded. This can be done either in person or remotely.

On the day of arrival, original documents and a medical certificate in the form No. 079/o must be provided.

Information about such institutions and their session schedules can be found on the official web portal of the Fund at the link.

Is additional payment required

Services for health improvement and recreation within the state program are paid from the state budget funds.

At the same time, this service is provided once per calendar year. If a child has already received a voucher or used another state health improvement program funded by the budget, they cannot receive it again in the same year.

Can local programs be used

Yes. Besides the state program, many communities implement their own children’s health improvement programs funded by local budgets.

Therefore, even if a child did not get into the state program, it is worth contacting the local self-government body or military administration to find out what opportunities are available in your community.

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