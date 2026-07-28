  1. In Ukraine

Unemployment is decreasing, but workers are lacking: what is happening in the Ukrainian labor market

22:36, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The IMF forecasts unemployment in Ukraine at over 11% in 2027, which is higher than in 2026.
Unemployment is decreasing, but workers are lacking: what is happening in the Ukrainian labor market
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

According to the International Monetary Fund’s forecast, the unemployment rate in Ukraine in 2027 will be 11.3%.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

In 2025, this figure was 11.6%, and in 2026 — 10.2%.

At the same time, official statistics of registered unemployed show a somewhat different picture. At the end of June 2026, there were 93.1 thousand registered unemployed in Ukraine, which is 2.2% less than a year ago, and 1.3% less than in May.

Overall, during the first half of 2026, 220.6 thousand people had the status of unemployed — 2.8% less than in the same period of 2025.

At the same time, the IMF estimates unemployment in the country overall according to the methodology of the International Labour Organization, while current statistics cover only people officially registered as unemployed. Therefore, a decrease in the number of registered unemployed does not necessarily mean that the same number of people found jobs: the status may be terminated, for example, due to enrollment in education, pension assignment, or at the request of the person themselves.

There remains a significant imbalance in the labor market

At the end of June, the State Employment Service database had 63.2 thousand vacancies — approximately 2 for every 3 registered unemployed. However, employers still experience a shortage of personnel, especially qualified workers. Job seekers' skills do not always meet the requirements of vacancies.

In which regions the number of unemployed changed

Compared to June 2025, the number of registered unemployed increased the most in certain western regions:

  • Ivano-Frankivsk region — by 19.4%;
  • Ternopil region — by 16.2%;
  • Chernivtsi region — by 12%;
  • Lviv region — by 10%;
  • Volyn region — by 7.2%.

At the same time, in some regions the number of registered unemployed decreased:

  • in Rivne region — by 9.1%;
  • in Poltava region — by 6.9%;
  • in Kyiv region — by 4.6%.

Such differences may be influenced by population movements between regions, the structure of the local economy, and employer demand.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", according to estimates by the Ministry of Economy, about 25.9 million people live in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Among them, approximately 13.1 million are employed, 7.2 million are people aged 65 and older, and 5.1 million are children.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economy’s forecast for 2026–2036, prepared jointly with the company BMG, predicts an increase in the economy’s need for workers to about 14.6 million employed persons by 2036.

The greatest shortages are expected in technical, engineering, manufacturing, and construction professions, as well as in medicine, trade, and the service sector.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]